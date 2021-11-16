KRQE Newsfeed: Infant death, Edgewood fire, Windy & warm, New low, Runoff elections

Tuesday’s Top Stories

[1] Mother charged with murder after death of 1-month-old in Valencia County A Valencia County mother is charged with murder after her one-month-old boy was found dead. The infant’s mother, 30-year-old Kiria Lynn Milton called 911 reporting that her baby was unresponsive. When deputies arrived, they found the child unresponsive with signs of blunt force trauma. Police had been called out to Milton’s home two times prior within the last month. Just last week, Milton called asking for help as she was worried she would harm her children. Deputies say she was taken to UNMH for a mental health evaluation. CYFD put the children in their father’s custody however, Valencia County says sometime last week, CYFD gave the children back to Milton.

[2] Fire at Edgewood Walmart linked to arson The fire at the Edgewood Walmart is now being investigated as arson. Fire crews responded to the Walmart at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Santa Fe County Fire officials say at least three fires were set inside the building. Witnesses say one fire was near the restrooms, and another was in the paper products aisle. Everyone was able to make it out of the building safely. Edgewood Police are looking to identify people of interest in the case.

[3] Warm and windy ahead of mid-week changes This morning is chilly, but Tuesday will be another warm day. High temperatures will be 10-20 degrees warmer than normal across the state, with near-record and record-warm daily high temperatures especially in the Rio Grande Valley and eastern New Mexico. The record warmth is thanks to downslope warming, as stronger westerly winds come in over the state.

[4] Thief breaks in, steals from Make-A-Wish New Mexico Over the weekend, surveillance video caught a person circling the New Mexico Make-A-Wish Center on a motorcycle before breaking into the building. The organization believes the thief stole around $5,000 worth of items including a safe with donated cards. Make-A-Wish is asking the thief to give back what was stolen.

[5] Early voting begins Tuesday in special election The runoff election to two Albuquerque City Council seats begins today. The special election will decide who wins the seats in Districts 7 and 9 after no candidate reached the 50% threshold during this month’s local election. The top two candidates in each race are now squaring off. Eight early voting centers will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is December 7.