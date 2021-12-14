KRQE Newsfeed: Identity released, Facing pushback, Mild & breezy, Student loans, Deer rescue

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Hit-and-run driver, vehicle still missing after deadly crash; boy identified Albuquerque Police say the seven-year-old boy who was killed leaving the River of Lights at the BopPark was a second-grader at Georgia O’Keeffe Elementary. Family and friends are mourning the death of Pronoy Bhattacharya. On Sunday night, he and his family were crossing the intersection on Central and Tingley when a driver of a four-person ATV ran the red light, hitting the child and his father then driving off. The boy was dragged and died at the scene. His father is expected to recover. APD describes the vehicle as gray or dark-colored with no windshield and no license plate. Anyone with information is urged to call 242-COPS.

[2] Native American leaders fighting Senate redistricting map proposal The latest proposal for New Mexico’s redistricting maps is getting some pushback. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a new map proposed by Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart 7 to 2. Republican lawmakers collaborated on this new map to ensure incumbents wouldn’t have to run against each other. In order to do that, changes were made that Native American leaders say undermined their work over the last eight months. Stewart says her proposed map does still include much of the tribal consensus map but critics say it’s clearly a way to protect incumbents.

[3] Winter storm brings rain, snow, and strong wind through Wednesday This morning is warmer than yesterday morning thanks to southwesterly wind flow, and trapping cloud cover. Temperatures are mostly at or above freezing. Rain showers are moving into western New Mexico with some snow in the high terrain of the Four Corners. Spotty rain and snow showers will be possible in these areas throughout the day, but travel impacts will be minimal. Most of the state will be dry, mild, and breezy.

[4] Student loan repayments resume in February In February, federal student loan borrowers will have to make payments for the first time in nearly two years. Payments were put on pause in the march of 2020 and in August, the Biden administration issued one more final extension. More than 42 million people had federal student loans as of the fall of this year. The Education Department is already working to reach borrowers about the change.

[5] Rescue crew brings deer to safety after fall on frozen lake A deer was rescued after wandering onto a partially frozen lake. The Angel Fire Fire Department showed up at Monte Verde Lake this weekend after the animal fell on the ice and couldn’t get up. Rescue swimmer Jarred Johnson carefully crawled out and got ahold of the deer’s legs. The crew successfully dragged the pair back to the land where the deer was given time to rest before it was released.