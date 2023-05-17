Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Farmington Police identify victims, suspect in mass shooting case – Investigators have identified the three deceased victims, the shooter, and the two officers injured in Farmington during a mass shooting Monday. Farmington Police say the shooter is 18-year-old Beau Wilson of Farmington. Police say Wilson killed three elderly women and wounded six others in what they believe was a “purely random” attack. Police say Shirley Voita, 79, Melody Ivie, 73, and Gwendolyn Schofield, 97, were killed in the shooting. Two of the victims died at the scene, while a third victim died at the hospital. Farmington Police Sergeant Rachel Discenza and NMSP Officer Andreas Stamatiadis are among the wounded victims expected to survive their injuries.

[2] Officer-involved shooting in SE ABQ critically injures 1 – A suspect in a December murder is in custody following foot chase and a police shooting. Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police came in contact with a vehicle and four people, including a 16-year-old suspect accused in the murder, fled on foot. Police say a detective shot one of the suspects who had a gun. That person hasn’t been identified, but they were taken to the hospital in critical, now stable, condition. Officials say one person with felony warrants for homicide and armed robbery was taken into custody, and another was put in custody for a felony warrant for narcotics. No officers were hurt.

[3] Showers and storms across New Mexico – We will see widespread showers and storms across the state today. Storms will start popping up over the mountains by noon. All storms will move from southwest to northeast today. We could see heavy downpours and even a couple of strong or severe storms.

[4] Insomnia now qualifying condition for medical marijuana card – New Mexicans suffering from insomnia will soon be able to get a medical marijuana card. The medical cannabis program’s advisory board voted Tuesday morning to approve the sleep disorder to its list of qualifying conditions. While recreational sales allow people over the age of 21 to buy marijuana, medical card holders are eligible for tax breaks.

[5] New Mexico students come up with ocean clean-up solutions for competition – Two groups were awarded for their work in the 2022-2023 NMSU Innoventure Challenge.The competition encourages students to “think like entrepreneurs” and design prototypes in a four-week challenge. High schoolers of team ‘Tech Gods’ from Hot Springs High School in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, took first place. Team ‘The 4.0’s’ from Anton Chico Middle School in La Loma, New Mexico, placed first for the middle school portion.