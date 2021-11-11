KRQE Newsfeed: ICU beds limited, Movie set shooting, Staying windy, New tech system, Permanent medians

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico health leaders highlight waning immunity, continued COVID case uptick Hospitals across New Mexico are out of ICU beds. At last check, only eight beds are available in the entire state. Now, several New Mexico hospitals are considering crisis standards of care because of another surge in COVID-19 cases. The state is seeing the seven-day average test positivity rates of about 12% which is much higher than the 7.5% target. Health officials say 40% of New Mexicans have yet to get the shot, which they say is driving up the number of cases.

[2] First lawsuit filed in deadly shooting on New Mexico film set The first lawsuit of possibly many has now been filed related to the deadly shooting on the New Mexico movie set of “Rust”. The film’s chief lighting technician, Serge Svetnoy, is suing nearly two dozen people connected to the movie including actor Alec Baldwin who fired the deadly shot. Svetnoy says he was so close during the incident that one of the bullet fragments hit him in the face. Attorneys say the lawsuit is not about money, it’s to put pressure on producers to prioritize safety over profits.

[3] Sunny but chilly Thursday morning Grab those extra layers as you head outside this morning! Winds have died down since Wednesday but not much as it’ll still be relatively breezy. This may produce some early-day wind chill values. It’ll be a much cooler day statewide as November temperatures finally arrive. We’ll hit the lower 60s into the Rio Grande Valley this Veterans Day under much sunnier skies.

[4] City receives grant to install smart technology throughout buildings A new system could soon allow the City of Albuquerque to control heaters, air conditioners, and lights at city buildings across town. Under the new system called “BRAIN”, if someone were to leave the heat on at night at a building, they can turn it off from City Hall where it will be stationed. So far, the city has 60 buildings ready to be connected to the system with an additional 50 in the process of being looked at and upgraded. The project will cost $580,000.

[5] City aims for spring installation of Rio Grande medians Permanent medians along Rio Grande by Old Town could start being installed by the spring. The city has started getting drivers used to the idea of the longer medians with temporary barriers. Now, the Department of Municipal Development says they are now finalizing plans for the permanent median that includes cost and design.