KRQE Newsfeed: ICU bed shortage, Proposed legislation, Warm & dry, Disinfecting robot, Hugs4Hearts

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Presbyterian, UNMH enact ‘crisis standards of care’ in Albuquerque hospitals Two of New Mexico’s larger hospitals are officially at crisis standards of care. Presbyterian and UNM Hospitals will now focus on the most essential services, delaying anything considered non-medically necessary. The hospitals are being forced to get creative by creating hospital beds in not-so-typical locations and are reallocating individuals from their normal jobs to those helping manage the extra volume and bringing in more help from outside. Lovelace wouldn’t say if its hospitals are considering implementing crisis standards of care.

[2] Proposals would tackle crime by focusing on pretrial detention rules, retail crime, statute of limitations A state lawmaker is proposing legislation to tackle New Mexico’s crime problem. Republican State Rep. Bill Rehm of Albuquerque is proposing legislation that would make changes to pre-trial detention rules. Currently, the prosecutor has to prove why the defendant is a danger to the community but Rehm wants to shift it to the defense saying they would have to prove why the defendant is safe to be out on the streets. Rehm also wants to make harsher punishments for retail crime, felons in possession of firearms, and making sure time isn’t a factor when prosecuting second-degree murder cases.

[3] Cooler temperatures on the way out as warm-up sneaks in for the weekend A backdoor front moved through Thursday night into early Friday morning, mostly east of the mountains This will keep the breezes alive in that area until it passes and winds subside late Friday. Highs will be fairly cool from Clayton down through Roswell Friday with the northeast zones not making it above 60 degrees.

[4] UNM enlists high-tech robot to disinfect the Pit The Lobos are adding a new member to the team soon, one with the health and safety of fans in mind. More than 8,500 Lobo fans returned to the Pit this week to watch the team’s first game. Afterward, Breezy One got to work. UNM partnered with the local company Build with Robots to invest in the disinfecting robot. Right now, Breezy One is mapped to spray the seating areas and restrooms and the company is working on getting it to the locker rooms and suites.

[5] Hugs4Hearts: Albuquerque man spreads joy while helping raise funds for life-saving surgery Tim Harris, the first business owner with Down syndrome in Albuquerque who became famous for Tim’s hugs is teaming up with an organization that’s saving lives. He’s partnered up with Hearts of Joy, an organization that pays for heart surgeries. Nearly 50% of children born with Down syndrome have a hole in their hearts and are in urgent need of life-saving surgery. However, it’s expensive and that’s where Tim and Hearts of Joy are stepping in. So far, they’ve paid for 37 children to get the surgery.