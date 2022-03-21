Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Crash victims possibly tied to three other incidents – Albuquerque police are saying the people involved in a fatal single-car crash Sunday morning may have been also involved in three incidents leading up to the crash. The black Nissan Altima that rolled over at University Blvd. and I-40 has been linked to a party on Lead Ave., a hit and run crash also on Lead, and possibly the alleged beating of a homeless man outside of a northeast Denny’s. Two of the passengers in the single-car crash died on the scene, two males are currently intubated, and three more remain in critical condition. Two other passengers sustained minor injuries.

[2] APD make arrest in Rail Runner stabbing – Albuquerque police arrested 33-year-old Luis Sanchez, who they say stabbed multiple people on a Rail Runner train Saturday afternoon. Officials with the Rail Runner say a man got into an argument with another male passenger around 1:15 p.m. as the train was traveling north. According to police, Sanchez pulled a knife and stabbed the passenger in the back and stomach. When a security guard tried to intervene, police say Sanchez stabbed her in the neck. He then stabbed another woman in the shoulder.

[3] Spring storm brings heavy rain, snow and strong winds – Scattered rain showers and mountain snow showers are making their way across New Mexico Monday morning. A storm is crossing New Mexico Monday, bringing scattered, heavy rain and storms, mountain snow and strong winds. Rain and snow will become widespread during the late morning through the evening, so be sure to wear the rain jacket and bring an umbrella with you as you leave the house. The Metro will be seeing heaviest rain during the afternoon.

[4] Man identified in Tramway and Central officer-involved shooting – Albuquerque police fatally shot a man along east Central and Tramway near the Pizza 9 Saturday evening. The man shot by APD officers along east central has been identified as 33-year-old Collin Neztsosie. APD Chief Harold Medina says they received multiple phone calls about a fight around 5:00 p.m. He says the man who was killed pulled a gun during the fight and later was pointing it at people and vehicles that were passing by.

[5] UNM student first New Mexican to receive Brooke Owens Fellowship – One UNM student is heading to Washington D.C. after becoming the first New Mexican to receive a prestigious scholarship for aerospace. Raven Otero-Symphony has been passionate about STEM ever since she was a little girl. She is one of 51 students to receive the Brooke Owens Fellowship. Through the fellowship Otero-Symphony will be interning for the aerospace consulting firm, Avascent.