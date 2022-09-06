Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] I-40 construction causing headaches for those who live nearby – Those whole live along I-40 near Unser are annoyed about a new construction project that got underway early last week. The I-40 westbound off-ramp and the eastbound on-ramp at Unser will be closed for the foreseeable future leaving many who live nearby scrambling to find a new route.The New Mexico Department of Transportation says this is the next phase of the $19.5 million I-40 reconstruction project. It’s a total repave, correcting roadway wear and potholes. The two Unser ramps are scheduled to be open within the next two months, according to NMDOT. The entire project is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

[2] Dozens displaced after Albuquerque apartment fire – Dozens of residents are continuing their search for a new home after a devastating apartment fire. Neighbors say the fire broke out at the Mountain View apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque last Thursday. According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, five apartments were affected directly from the flames and several others experienced smoke and water damage. So far, the apartment complex has terminated the leases and refunded security deposits to those affected. Residents say they are hopeful after they were told by the management company they’d be put on a list for housing

[3] Dry and hot temperatures in New Mexico – Today will be very quiet, with dry and sunny skies for most of the state. Temperatures will be hot today thanks to nearby high pressure. The Four Corners will be the hottest, with near-record high temperatures in the mid-90s. The rest of the state will see above average highs in the 80s and 90s.

[4] From behind bars to owning a business: Albuquerque man shares story – A New Mexico man sentenced to ten years in prison now owns and runs his own business. After completing his prison sentence, Thomas Baca now owns a barber shop. He got help from the state’s Department of Vocational Rehab, a program to help people with disabilities find employment. Baca received his barber’s license through the program. He is now encouraging other in trouble with the law to seek help with programs like DVR.

[5] 98th burning of Zozobra sets attendance record – Old Man Gloom once again went up in flames Friday evening taking everyone’s hardships and struggles with him and the 98th burning of Zozobra was one for the record books. Zozobra organizers say 71,089 people were in attendance Friday in Santa Fe as old man gloom burned. They say this broke the record set back in 2019 when 64,000 people showed up. For the first time since before the pandemic, the event was at full capacity.