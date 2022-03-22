Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Man leads police on another wrong way I-25 chase – Santa Fe Police say 22-year-old Nathaniel Bueno Diaz is the driver who led them in another wrong way chase Monday, the third this month. SFPD say it all started when Bueno Diaz was seen beating and forcing a woman into his car. Officers found the car with Bueno Diaz and the woman still in it. Police tried to pull it over, but he fled south in the northbound lanes of I-25. Police followed Bueno Diaz in the correct lanes of travel. Assisting officers were able to stop traffic in both directions on the interstate. State Police eventually stopped and arrested Diaz.

[2] NMSP capture inmates who escaped in transport van – New Mexico State Police report that three prisoners who had stolen a McKinley County Sheriff’s Office transport van Monday have been captured. According to NMSP, Josh Hall, 35, of Milan, NM, Rickie Billie, 36, of Albuquerque, NM, and LaCosta Reeves, 45, of Gallup, NM, was being transported by a McKinley County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Police say the deputy pulled over at the Route 66 casino because he was having a medical episode. However, in a late-night release from the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office they say Hall told the deputy that he was having a heart attack, leading the deputy to pull over and let Hall out of the van. Deputies say Hall removed his handcuffs and attacked the deputy. Hall was then able to get in the driver’s seat and drove off. Police caught up with the van a few miles west of the casino.

[3] Snowy and rainy Tuesday morning, more to come throughout day – Snow and rain is moving south, from the northern mountains, down the Rio Grande Valley. This will create wet and snowy roads across the Metro for the Tuesday morning commute. Road conditions will worsen throughout the commute, through around 9-10 AM. Accumulation is likely, with a trace to a couple inches of accumulation possible. Snow will keep moving into south central NM through the morning and midday. Another upper level disturbance moves into the state today, and more snow/rain showers will develop in the northern mountains area during the afternoon and evening, moving south again through the Rio Grande Valley during the evening and overnight hours. Precipitation will eventually end Wednesday morning, and skies will clear by Wednesday afternoon.

[4] Tourism marketing program will give extra boost to Albuquerque hotels – Monday night, the city council voted to establish a tourism marketing program that would work with area hotels to not only help get their name out there, but bring in more overnight tourists. The program will collect two percent of revenue from hotels and motels within the city to go toward marketing efforts. The program begins in July and is set to run for at least five years

[5] BioPark holds Backyard Garden Train Show – Happening April 7, the BioPark will be holding their Backyard Garden Train Show. At the show, you will learn from members of the New Mexico Garden Railroaders Club. They will demonstrate how to bring your garden to life with miniature trains and how to create the landscape surrounding them.