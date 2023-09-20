Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] NM lawmakers weigh in on congressional action against governor – We’re hearing from those who represent New Mexico in Washington D.C. as a vote on the resolution that would condemn Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s controversial gun ban has been delayed. Congressman Gabe Vasquez says he plans to vote in favor of the resolution. Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury says she plans to vote against the condemnation. Congress was supposed to vote on whether to condemn Governor Lujan Grisham’s actions Tuesday, but that vote was canceled and the resolution is now back in committee.

[2] Non-profit tenant’s rent swapped for services at Gibson Health Hub – A non-profit tenant at the city-owned Gibson Health Hub hasn’t been paying rent on a lease worth nearly $80,000. The city is now forgiving that debt as city councilors approved a new lease. Now, the non-profit is allowed to pay for their rent through services provided to the Gateway Center. Vizionz-Sankofa is a non-profit created to help low-income refugees and immigrants. The group struck a new deal with the city: no rent payments in exchange for services provided to the Gateway Center’s Homelessness programs. The city said there’s one other vendor there with a similar deal.

[3] Cloudier with spotty rain returning to New Mexico – We will see clouds moving into the state around midday, with thicker clouds overhead throughout the afternoon and evening. There will be a chance for spotty showers in southwest NM this evening. Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny, and isolated storms will be possible.

[4] Deterring thieves leads more stores lock up items – Target has joined the number of retailers putting whole aisles of merchandise behind locked shelves. items locked away include laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, makeup and more. While some customers are accepting this is the new normal, others say there should be more resources for people. Over the weekend, Kohls closed their location at Coronado Mall. Employees told KRQE News 13 that crime was a big factor in the decision.

[5] Downtown Albuquerque hosting free blues music event – Blues Night on the Civic Plaza is set for Sunday, September 24. The free event will feature several blues musicians throughout the night. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. with the GA-20 trio. The Boston-based group focuses on traditional blues. Then, Toni Morgan & Soulful Sounds will perform at 7:10 p.m. Charlie Musselwhite will perform at 8:15 p.m. With a 50-year career, he brings experience from Chicago’s music scene in the 1960s and has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards.