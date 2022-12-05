Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Hotel room of Albuquerque visitors burglarized – Marjorie Duncan, a caretaker in Colorado for special needs adults says the people she takes care of wanted to take a quick vacation, and chose Albuquerque. They checked into the La Quinta near Iliff and I-40. Before checking out the trip took a turn. After breakfast, the group went back to their room to find two of their wallets stolen. Duncan said $600 in cash was stolen from their hotel room and fraudulant charges were made on some of their stolen cards. Duncan filed a police report online and police have contacted her to tell her they received it.

[2] Santa Fe police hires new officers, lowest vacancies in years – The Santa Fe Police Department says its vacancy rate is at its lowest in years. SFPD says when the department is fully staffed it has 169 sword officers, right now they are at 153. The department says the community has been asking for more patrols at local stores to tackle the shoplifting issue. Deputy Chief Ben Valdez says the mayor and city council helped by approving pay increases, which he says has helped with retention.

[3] Dense fog for morning commute, another storm on the way – Dense fog has settled into the entire Rio Grande Valley, northwest and southwest New Mexico. Fog will stick around through midday, and a dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. The next storm will cross the Rockies Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing rain and snow to the state.

[4] Crossing guards collecting canned foods for families in need – Albuquerque’s crossing guard division is kicking off their first annual canned food drive. The food drive runs from December 5th through 9th. At 74 public elementary schools, city crossing guards will accept a variety of canned foods. All items will be donated to the Roadrunner Food Bank and will help New Mexicans in need ahead of the holidays.

[5] Patio in ABQ Old Town turns blue in support of law enforcement – Each year the patio outside Blackbird Coffee gets a special makeover for the holiday season. While many spots around Old Town have the traditional red and green and streets lined with brown luminaries, they opt for blue lights and blue décor. The tradition started back in October of 2015, when Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster was shot and killed in the line of duty. The blue luminaries are taken down after the Holiday Stroll per city guidelines. However, it will be back up on Christmas Eve.