Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] UNM Hospital activates emergency operations over pediatric illness surge – A surge in pediatric flu, RSV, COVID and other health issues has the University of New Mexico Hospital activating its Emergency Operations Center. Hospital administrators report that its children’s unit is at 119% capacity. Activating the emergency operations center opens more space for the influx of patients. The hospitals are urging parents to consider when they should bring their child in for medical care, by considering what symptoms they are showing.

[2] Española apartment condemned after numerous violations – The city of Espanola says the Santa Clara Apartment Complex is not safe for residents; now forcing residents to leave by November 21. The fire marshal inspected the property in January. In March, the city fined the owner for the high number of false fire alarm calls. The city sent a letter giving the owner adequate time to fix the issues with the fire alarm system, electrical problems, and squatters causing fires. Police say the apartments have a narcotics issue and violent crime. Since the apartments are government subsidized, the USDA is stepping in to help residents with housing vouchers

[3] Even colder temperatures across New Mexico through mid-week – Tuesday morning is freezing, with temperatures starting in the single digits, teens and 20s across the state. Temperatures will be staying cold, with highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Temperatures will be even colder on Wednesday. Winds will be lighter, with a breeze up to around 20-25 mph in the mountains.

[4] Aging and Long-Term Services Department seek budget increase – The New Mexico department that helps our senior citizens is asking the state for a massive budget hike as it’s dealing with a growing senior population. The department says COVID-19 and low pay have chased away a lot of the workforce. The department wants a big chunk of the $79 million budget to expand upon Medicare and Medicaid services and provide caregivers financial assistance. They also want to expand its adult protective services.

[5] La Jara Wetland project nearing end – The final phase of a project to restore the Rio Fernando de Taos is underway. The La Jara Wetland Restoration Project aims to restore the river by connecting it back to floodplains in the area. Officials say the project will improve stream quality, reduce soil erosion, and help reduce flooding. The project is expected to be finished in June.