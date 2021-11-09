KRQE Newsfeed: Homicide update, New requirements, Starting to cool, Sign placement, New partnership

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Another violent weekend: APD gives update on crime Albuquerque’s Chief of Police says they’re working hard to stop recent violence in the metro including several homicides. They start by noting where most homicides are happening in the metro. The chief acknowledged that it’s concerning, especially after a series of shootings at parties and the recent crime problem at motels. APD Chief Harold Medina says the city is already working with multiple Motel 6s to install things like security cameras and license plate readers. The Party Patrol Unit is also coming back.

[2] Inspector General looking into city’s hiring process after employee’s fake degree Changes could be on the way for job requirements in the City of Albuquerque after a recent investigation. According to the city’s Inspector General, a Senior Affairs employee got a bachelor’s degree from a bogus online college, Madison University, known as a diploma mill where they are sold for thousands of dollars. The employee then used that degree to get a master’s from the University of Phoenix. Now, there are recommendations in place to require city job candidates to provide official hard copy transcripts to prove they actually went to school and got a degree.

[3] The next storm brings wind and cooler temperatures This morning is quiet and cool, with no issues for the morning commute. We are still waiting on the next storm to arrive tonight through Wednesday. Until then, we will see clouds moving in from west to east across the state today, and the slight chance for some rain sprinkles in the west mountains, SW Colorado, and the northern mountains of New Mexico by this evening and overnight.

[4] Locals questioning placement of new ‘Welcome to Albuquerque’ signs New “Welcome to Albuquerque” signs have recently popped up around the city but it’s where they’re placed that has some wondering why they were put there. The five solar-powered signs totaling around $400,000 were recently installed by the city’s Department of Municipal Development using its operating fund that pays for street improvements. However, one sign just north of Coors and Bridge is leaving people confused as they say they don’t see many tourists in the area. The city says they decided on the signs’ locations by choosing major thoroughfares and working with city councilors on where to place the signs within their districts.

[5] UNM partnership helping those needing audiology services More people with speech and hearing impairments will be able to get the help they need thanks to a new partnership. Previously, UNM’s Clinic could only help patients who could pay out of pocket. Now, because they are partnering with UNM Medical Group, the clinic will be able to accept insurances including Medicare and Medicaid.