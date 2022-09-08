Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Safe Outdoor Spaces move forward in Albuquerque after failed motion in city council – Safe Outdoor Spaces are moving forward in Albuquerque after another controversial vote failed in the city council chambers Wednesday evening. Last month, the city council voted to pause the city-sanctioned homeless camps for a year but the Mayor vetoed that decision. On Wednesday, councilors had the chance to override Keller’s veto but votes came up short. The city says there will be rules and regulations for the homeless encampments and they will be tracking how many Albuquerque Police Department calls go to these future spaces. As of Wednesday, two sanctioned homeless camps are approved, according to the city’s website. One at I-25 and Menaul, and another at Candelaria and Edith.

[2] VIDEO: Police say kids ‘beaten, chained to bed’ in Texico home – New video shows the horrific conditions at least six New Mexico kids were living in before being taken out of the home by CYFD back in July. Investigators said the kids were chained to their beds and punished for going to the fridge when hungry. Jaime Sena and Jayme Kushman were a couple living at the house with at least six children ages five to sixteen years old. Court documents also say a search warrant on Sena’s and Kushman’s phones revealed conversations between the two talking about starving the children, threatening to hurt them, and videos of the women torturing the kids. Kushman and Sena are each facing 23 child abuse-related charges. They are being held in jail until trial. CYFD removed all six kids from the home that day

[3] Hot and dry day, cooler and rainier this weekend – It will be another hot day, with highs in the 80s and 90s. High, thicker cirrus clouds will take over our skies, but most of the state will stay dry. The only chance for some light showers or thunderstorms will be in the northern high terrain. A couple of sprinkles may be possible in the west mountains as well. Rain chances increase in the mountains on Friday, and all across the state over the weekend, even the low terrain. Temperatures will finally cool down Saturday and Sunday thanks to an incoming cold front.

[4] Sandia Peak Ski will not open for 2022-2023 season – Sandia Peak Ski Area says that with fewer people working, and even less snow predicted, its just not worth opening this year. Last season they were only open for 4 weeks, and the owners say it would not be worth it again. They also do not see as many visitors as Ski Santa Fe – they see 3,000 a season, compared to the 100,000 Santa Fe sees. You will still be able to hike in the area and the tram will stay open. You can still cross-country ski in the area. Sandia Peak says this isn’t a permanent closure, they will weigh their options and decide if they can open next year.

[5] 2022 New Mexico State Fair kicks off – Thursday is opening day for the New Mexico State Fair, gates open at 10 a.m. Organizers say this state fair will be the first time in three years where everything feels normal again. That includes the return of 4-H and FFA Kids along with livestock. Fair officials also say the rodeo and concerts are bigger this year. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $8 for kids and children five and under getting in for free. The fair runs until September 18.