Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque city councilors spar over sanctioned homeless camps – It could be August when a final decision comes from Albuquerque City Councilors on moving forward with sanctioned homeless encampments. Wednesday night, councilors against the camps voted against having the city come up with the rules for them. Those rules would only come into play if the camps end up being allowed. That was called into question this week when councilor Brook Bassan backtracked and withdrew her support for the idea after receiving backlash. Bassan did introduce legislation that would undo the new zoning rules allowing the camps, but failed to get the votes she needed to get those proposals on the agenda.

[2] Communities around burn scars remain vigilant as flooding risks continue – Preparations continue for potential flooding for the communities in and around the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire burn scars. Crews in Las Vegas have been packing sandbags around homes in case floodwaters come. The National Guard, Department of Transportation, fire crews and students from New Mexico Highlands are all stepping up and helping fill sand bags in Mora. So far, nearly 100,000 sandbags have been handed out.

[3] Dry air to the east, isolated storms to the west – Monsoon moisture continues to push west, with the trailing edge close to the NM/AZ border. Dry air will invade to the east, allowing a lot more sunshine Thursday compared to Wednesday. With the increased sunshine, there is the higher chance for locally stronger storms to form in higher elevations. This will create flash flooding concerns over the mountains and burn scars. Flooding threats continue into this weekend. Friday is expected to also remain dry and quiet, the ‘calm’ before more widespread weekend storms push into the state with renewed monsoon moisture.

[4] Estevan Montoya sentenced to life in prison for the murder of J.B. White – The teen who killed Santa Fe High School basketball star J.B. White, is sentenced to life in prison. In 2020, Estevan Montoya shot and killed White after a fight at a house party near Santa Fe. Montoya was convicted last month of first degree murder in White’s death. In his sentencing hearing Wednesday, White’s family pleaded with the judge to give Montoya the maximum sentence. Montoya showed some remorse by taking responsibility for his actions. The judge handed down a life sentence for White’s murder. Montoya will be eligible for parole after 30 years.

[5] New Mexican photographer featured in Vogue – An Albuquerque photographer has her work appearing in the fashion magazine Vogue. Ashley Joyce started in photography 12 years ago while studying at the University of New Mexico. She was able to choose what she wanted to feature in the magazine, so she chose a couple she had photographed while working as a wedding photographer in Colorado. Joyce’s work is out now in British Vogue’s July issue. Her photos will also be featured in the August and September issues.