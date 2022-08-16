Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] City council votes to pause future ‘safe outdoor spaces’ – For the next year, the city of Albuquerque will no longer approve any city-sanctioned homeless camps after city councilors approved a moratorium on the camps. Councilor Brook Bassan proposed the moratorium after people in her district and across the city shared their concerns about the camps. For now, the ordinance is on pause so no more camps will be approved. The one already approved on Menaul and I-25 will stay put. The moratorium will now be sent to the Mayor. He will have up to 10 days to decide whether he wants to keep or veto the resolution.

[2] Albuquerque murder suspect’s son to stay in jail on gun charges – The son of the man charged in the murders of two Albuquerque Muslim men will stay locked up while awaiting trial in for federal gun charges. Shaheen Syed is accused of lying on an application he filled out to buy two guns in Albuquerque in 2021. Investigators also spent a significant portion of Monday’s hearing trying to tie Shaheen Syed to his father and the four murders of Muslim men. At the conclusion of Monday’s hearing, a federal judge cited evidence that Shaheen is violent and was not truthful with authorities as the main reasons he should be kept in custody.

[3] Cold front brings heavy storms and cooler temps – Isolated storms will develop in the northern and western high terrain this afternoon, moving north and east. Heavy rain and widespread storms will move off of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, into the northeast highlands during the late evening. A flood watch will be in effect for this area. Isolated storms will be possible in the Rio Grande Valley, including the Metro. A cold front will move across the state tonight, bringing in cooler air and more widespread showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday

[4] FBI report shows revolver’s trigger was pulled in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting – The FBI’s investigation into the “Rust” movie set shooting is complete and contradicts Alec Baldwin’s claim the prop gun misfired, killing the film’s cinematographer and injuring the director. According to the FBI forensic report the gun used on set could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. The Office of the Medical Investigator report says there’s no compelling evidence that the firearm was intentionally loaded with live ammunition on the set. Since the forensic report has been completed the FBI handed the case over to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office.

[5] Did you know fireflies live in New Mexico? – Fireflies spotted in Chimayo – Fireflies are not a common sight here in New Mexico, but they’re popping up in some areas. Anna Walker with the BioPark society says while the glowing insects are not common here and most New Mexicans have probably never seen them; they have been living in the state for a long time, possibly as far back as 100 years. The BioPark says there are as many as 13-20 different species in New Mexico. Now, a likely new species has been discovered near Chimayo.