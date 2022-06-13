Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Downtown residents fed up as homeless camp appears in neighborhood – Some downtown Albuquerque residents are asking for they city’s help after a homeless encampment set up right next to their homes off 7th Street near Lomas. Neighbors say the problem began two weeks ago when a person moved into an alley between Marble Ave. and Granite Ave. Neighbors say what started as a single person living there has quickly grown. Neighbors say they have reached out to the city and the Albuquerque Police Department, but they say nothing has changed. APD says in situations like these, unless the people are trespassing all they can do is ask them to leave.

[2] Marine killed in flight training crash had New Mexico roots – A Valencia County native is among the five Marines killed in a flight training crash. Lance Corporal Evan Strickland was part of a five-man crew on an aircraft flying in California on Wednesday. Details are limited on what caused the crash and Marine officials are currently calling it a “mishap.” Strickland, who was only 19, graduated from the Los Lunas school district and was serving in the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing as a tilt-rotor crew chief. This crash, and a second that happened on Thursday, has led to the Navy calling for a safety pause in Naval flights to examine procedures.

[3] Monday in New Mexico is windier, hot and dry – Monday morning is mild and quiet, with mostly sunny skies. Monday will be hot, dry and windier. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s and 100s. Winds will pick up during the midday and afternoon, gusting up to around 30-40 in northern and western New Mexico. Southwest Colorado could even see wind gusts as high as 50-60 mph. There may be erratic wind gusts and dry lightning from the dry storms. Red flag warnings will be in effect for much of the state due to the wind, dry air and hot temps

[4] Hundreds of guns received in latest gun buyback event – People brought guns to La Mesa Presbyterian Church Saturday as part of the first “Guns To Gardens National Buyback Day.” New Mexicans to End Gun Violence partnered with the church, APD, and the Bernalillo County district attorney’s office for the event. The event was 100% anonymous and people were given gift cards in exchange for their guns. After the exchange, the guns are turned into gardening tools. Organizers say they had at least 200 guns exchanged. New Mexicans to prevent gun violence plans to hold a gun buyback event in Santa Fe next month.

[5] Learning about different races, cultures at Race Amity Festival – People in Albuquerque got together to reach across cultural lines at the first ever “Race Amity Festival.” Through music, prayer, conversation and dance; people came out to Mariposa Basin Park to learn about different races and cultures. A representative from the city of Albuquerque also read a proclamation of race amity. Organizers say they hope to make this an annual event.