Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Prosecution to wrap case in trial of mom accused of tossing baby in dumpster – Testimony is set to continue in the trial of a Hobbs teen accused of throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster. Alexis Avila, is facing one count of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, or alternatively, one count of attempted first-degree murder.

[2] Officials release 911 calls tied to Farmington Police responding to wrong home, killing man – Police released the calls surrounding the incident where Farmington Police showed up at the wrong address and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson. The deadly situation started with a domestic violence call to 911. According to New Mexico State Police, who are investigating the officer-involved shooting, Farmington Police were meant to respond to a domestic violence call at 5308 Valley View Avenue.

[3] Cloudy and breezy throughout New Mexico, ahead of a cold front – Thursday morning is mild and mostly cloudy. Spotty rain and high-elevation mix/snow are moving into the northern mountains. Today will stay mostly cloudy, and there may be a few showers in northern New Mexico.

[4] Jemez Springs braces against rising floodwaters; flood warning issued – The Jemez is in a state of emergency due to severe flooding. The rushing water has caused the pump system at the wastewater treatment plant in Jemez to fail. It has also led to overflow and contamination of the river. The plant affects 300 residents including San Ysidro.

[5] Big plans ahead for growing community of Mesa Del Sol – There are big plans in the works for Mesa Del Sol. The neighborhood has a brand-new grocery store and working to create its own urban center. Construction on a new brewery will begin in the coming months. Office and retail construction is starting at the end of the year.