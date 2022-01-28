Friday’s Top Stories

[1] VIDEO: Police confront Hobbs teen charged with tossing baby in dumpster – A newly released video shows a Hobbs police detective interviewing a teen mother who is accused of throwing her newborn baby in the trash. During the interview Alexis Avila, 18, insists she didn’t know she was pregnant until the day before. Avila is charged with attempted murder.

[2] Proposed bill would help boost New Mexico’s workforce – A proposed bill could help entrepreneurs thrive in New Mexico. House Bill 103 would give CNM $5 million for growing and improving the workforce. If passed, the money would create a venture studio. One of the bill’s sponsors says it’s a program that lets people begin training and helps connect their ideas to the resources they need for it to work. The bill could also provide another $500,000 to create an intensive BootCamp for the unemployed or underemployed workers.

[3] Snowy roads Friday morning, another system arrives Sunday – Friday morning is very cold with dry skies. However, several inches of snow fell last night in central and north-central New Mexico, so the roads are wet in spots, as well as snow-packed and icy. There has been some patchy fog near Santa Fe to Las Vegas, but it hasn’t been causing any issues.

[4] APS settles racial discrimination lawsuit over hair – Albuquerque Public Schools has now settled a lawsuit over punishing a student for her hair. The 13-year-old Black student was placed into in-school suspension at Cleveland Middle School in 2019 for having streaks of purple in her hair. Staff called it a distraction and a violation of the dress code. The girl’s mother sued, arguing the school’s actions constituted race-based discrimination since other non-Black students also had streaks of color in their hair and were not disciplined. The parties have not yet released the amount of the settlement.

[5] Forest Service offers ‘Ski with a Ranger’ program – Those hitting the slopes near Red River, Sipapu or Taos Ski Valley have a new opportunity in front of them. The Carson National Forest is kicking off a “Ski with a Ranger Program.” From now until the end of the season, volunteers will provide free educational tours on the forest’s natural, cultural and recreational features.