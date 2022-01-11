KRQE Newsfeed: Hobbs baby update, Robbed New Mexico, Snow & rain, Blood shortage, MiLB First female manager

Tuesday’s Top Stories

[1] ‘We just found a baby in the trash’: Details emerge after Hobbs teen accused of throwing newborn in dumpster A newborn baby left in a dumpster is stable. Police say his mother wrapped him in a towel, put him in a trash bag, and tossed the newborn in a dumpster near the Broadmoor Shopping Center in Hobbs. The baby was there for six hours until three strangers heard his cries while dumpster diving and called 911. Police say the surveillance video shows his mother is 18-year-old Alexis Avila. After authorities tracked her down, she told officers she didn’t know she was pregnant and panicked. Avila is charged with attempted murder.

[2] Families of murder victims working with lawmakers for stricter crime bills This year’s legislative session begins one week from today and families of victims of violent crime are demanding lawmakers ensure tougher sentences for criminals. Robbed New Mexico, an advocacy group for families of victims of violent crimes is pushing for bail reform to hold violent criminals behind bars until trial. The group is calling for a harsher penalty for second-degree murder and a three-strikes bill that calls to remove the possibility of parole if a person kills more than two people.

[3] Southeast snow and rain ends, milder and drier day Snow and rain showers have been moving northeast through Eddy, Lea, and Roosevelt counties this morning. Roads may be slick in the area. Snow and rain will move out by around 9 AM, leaving us dry for the rest of the day. Rounds of high, thick clouds will move through the state today, and temperatures will be milder than yesterday.

[4] Vitalant offering chance to win $5K for blood donors Local blood banks are stressing their dire need for donations as the US grapples with a nationwide blood shortage. For the first time, the Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis in response to the worst shortage in more than a decade. Doctors say it’s forcing them to make tough decisions about who gets blood. Blood supplier Vitalant is offering people a chance to win $5,000 in exchange for donating.

[5] AP sources: Yanks’ Balkovec to be first female MiLB manager A former Lobo softball player is making history as the first female Minor League Baseball manager. The Yankees have named Rachel Balkovec as the new manager of their affiliate team the Tampa Tarpons. She was hired full-time as a hitting coach for the MLB in 2020.