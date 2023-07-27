Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque woman hit by car found dead in home – Rosanna Breuninger was found dead in her home, following a mysterious hit and run. Police believe she was riding through her North Valley neighborhood Friday night, after hanging out with friends downtown, when she was hit by a car. What happened next, is unclear. Her body was found the next morning in her home, blocks away from the crash scene. APD is looking into the cause of her death and are investigating it as a homicide. The crash happened at the intersection of 12th and Los Arboles. Breuninger’s bike was never found. Police believe a white or silver car took her home. Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD or crime stoppers at 843-STOP.

[2] Over 100,000 New Mexicans no longer have suspended driver’s licenses – Thanks to a new law, the state says over 100,000 people have been given back the ability to drive. As many as one in five licensed drivers likely had their license suspended for procedural issues, like missing a court payment or failing to appear for a court hearing. New Mexico is no longer issuing those types of suspensions and has automatically reinstated some licenses. That includes over 100,000 New Mexican licenses and over 160,000 out-of-state driver’s licenses, according to the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division (MVD). This does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses.

[3] More 100 degree temperatures and uptick in moisture around New Mexico – Storms will move east/southeast off of the mountains during the late-afternoon and evening. The Metro will see more spotty showers or weak storms, along with the northeast highlands, central highlands and east plains. Southeast New Mexico will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will cool by only a degree or so this afternoon. We will continue to see near-record heat and 100s for much of the state.

[4] Theater troupe in Santa Fe has production materials stolen – Days before opening night Pandemonium Productions, a young theater troupe, is left scrambling, after crooks made off with a truck filled with thousands of dollars worth of production materials. Leslie said thieves stole his truck right out of his home driveway taking off with props and costumes. Leslie said he’s made thousands of dollars worth of hand-made costumes, set decor, and other production materials. Despite the unfortunate turn of events, Leslie said cast and crew members made do with what materials they had left.

[5] Record-breaking heat affects local charity rodeo – Connie Collis is the director of The Stables at Tamaya, she said students practice every day for the weekly benefit rodeo. Proceeds from the rodeos, hosted every Thursday through the summer, go directly to the Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation Program. Typically, they’re used to seeing at least 100 spectators in the stands, but because of the recent heat Collis believes people would rather be indoors. There are still four rodeos left this season. They say they have ways to keep people in the stands cool.