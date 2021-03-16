KRQE Newsfeed: Historic confirmation, Top concern, Wind, snow & rain, Rare reunion, Back in full swing

US Representative Debra Haaland, Democrat of New Mexico, testifies during her confirmation hearing to be Secretary of the Interior, before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, at the US Capitol in Washington DC, on February 24, 2021. (Photo by LEIGH VOGEL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LEIGH VOGEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday’s Top Stories:

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Pueblo leaders, politicians react to Rep. Haaland’s historic confirmation Deb Haaland is now the Secretary of the Department of the Interior. The Senate voted 51 to 40 to confirm Haaland on Monday, making her the first Native American to ever serve in a presidential cabinet. In a tweet, Sec. Haaland thanked the Senate, saying she looks forward to working with them. Pueblo leaders say they are excited and proud. Haaland will be in charge of the country’s natural resources as well as managing one-fifth of the land in the U.S., including tribal lands.

[2] Gov. Lujan Grisham criticizes Biden’s new limits on oil, gas production Governor Lujan Grisham is criticizing President Biden’s limits on oil and gas production, saying it could hurt the state’s economy. The president temporarily has halted new oil and gas leases on federal land. In a letter to the president on Monday, Gov. Lujan Grisham says more than 60% of New Mexico’s production happens on federal land so the state will be disproportionally impacted by the changes. The governor also says the state will lose more than $700 million over four years with even a 10% decline in oil and gas production.

[3] Rain and snow head into western New Mexico Tuesday morning This morning is quiet, with no issues for the morning commute, but the next winter storm is on its way into New Mexico and southern Colorado. The west side of the state will start to see mountain snow and low elevation rain/snow during the mid-morning. The rain and snow will move into the Rio Grande Valley and northern mountains by midday, and eventually, rain and snow will spread into northeast New Mexico by the evening. Temperatures will be above freezing today so snow will be limited to the mountains, but as temperatures drop overnight, snow will intensify in northern New Mexico.

[4] Albuquerque family reunited with dog after it was found in Texas A follow-up from a story KRQE News 13 brought you last week. An Albuquerque family is finally reunited with their once-missing poodle who turned up hundreds of miles away in Texas. Last week, the Delgado family got the news that after four years, their poodle Puppies, who escaped out of their yard wasn’t lost, but on an adventure. The pup was discovered in Corpus Christi, Texas and the family was facing a huge bill to get the dog home. With some fundraising and three nonprofits getting involved, the dog is back home.

[5] State officials celebrating resiliency of New Mexico film industry during the pandemic Film and television production in New Mexico is back in full swing as more than a dozen projects are now in the works. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says the film industry has been successful in preventing the spread of the virus which allowed them to keep filming. The governor says the industry was the first in the state to acquire its own testing with more than 60,000 COVID-19 tests and a positivity rate of only 0.18. At least 14 projects have already been announced for this year.