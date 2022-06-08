Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Mark Ronchetti wins GOP nomination for New Mexico governor – Mark Ronchetti has won the Republican primary for governor and will challenge incumbent Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in November. The former television meteorologist defeated four other candidates Tuesday. Unofficial numbers show Ronchetti finishing with 58% of the vote. KRQE political expert Gabe Sanchez believes voters could potentially start seeing the first wave of ads from Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham as early as Wednesday morning.

[2] Raul Torrez wins democratic nomination in attorney general race – After a heated campaign between Raul Torrez and Brian Colon in the democratic primary race for Attorney General, unofficial numbers show Raul Torrez winning the nomination. Both candidates spent more than $1 million in this campaign, a lot of it on ads targeting each other. In the November elections, Torrez will take on Republican AG candidate Jeremy Gay. He is a private lawyer and former U.S. attorney who ran unopposed in the primary.

[3] Mid-week scattered showers and thunderstorms – Showers and storms are making their way south through far eastern New Mexico. The rest of the state is waking up dry and mild. Skies will stay mostly sunny through midday, and temperatures will heat up quick. Isolated storms will pop up off of the central mountain chain and the western high terrain, from 12 PM to 2 PM. Storms will move northeast off of the mountains. There may be a shower or storm in the middle Rio Grande and Metro by the early evening, and storms from the central mountains will push into the east plains.

[4] Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire update – More positive news for the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire. Firefighters have been able to keep blaze at bay this week. It has only grown by a couple of hundred acres since Monday. The fire is now more than 318,000 acres and is 65% contained. Officials warn increased temperatures and lower humidity could cause smoke to become more visible around the perimeter of the fire.

[5] Historic downtown Albuquerque building damaged after fire breaks out – An Albuquerque youth organization is asking for help after a fire damaged their new headquarters. Warehouse 505 has been in the works of renovating a historic downtown building, but the building suffered damage after the northwest corner was set on fire on Sunday. They planned to move into their new facility by the Fall, but due to the current damage, they are set back. Warehouse 505 says they face financial burdens by not being able to move into their building right away. They are now asking for community help through a Go Fund Me account.