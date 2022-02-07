Monday Top Stories

Monday Five Facts

[1] Española man leads police on highspeed chase – What was supposed to be a routine traffic stop ended up in a miles-long chase in New Mexico. In December, a New Mexico State Police officer was led through Española for miles before multiple people fled on foot. That foot chase turned into wrestling between the officer and Joey Martinez. The officer tased Martinez and moments later, the criminal complaint says Martinez tried taking the officer’s stun gun away from him. Martinez is being charged with battery against an officer and resisting arrest.

[2] VIDEO: Attempted robbery at Smith’s on Yale, Coal – Sunday morning, surveillance footage shows a security guard wrestling with a robber at the Smith’s on Yale Blvd. and Coal Ave. The Albuquerque Police Department says the suspect tried to steal a case of beer and on his way out, the security guard confronted him. They say that’s when the suspect pulled a gun on the guard. Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesperson for APD says this is an example of why legislators need to pass the crime bills being presented during the session. No arrests have been made in Sunday’s attempted robbery.

[3] Cool and quiet Monday, but warm up on the way – Monday morning is chilly, clear and quiet. Today, temperatures will be similar to yesterday in most places, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

[4] Construction on I-40 expected to start Monday – Construction on a stretch of I-40 is set to begin Monday. The project will be starting on eastbound I-40 between Coors Blvd and 98th Street. Drivers should expect lane and off-ramp closures. The project is expected to be completed by fall of 2022.

[5] Santa Fe Public Schools premieres new podcast – Santa Fe Public Schools is turning to a new medium to keep the community informed. The new podcast is titled Inside SFPS. The first episode features Superintendent Hilario Chavez.