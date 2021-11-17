KRQE Newsfeed: Heroic teen, Funding plans, Cooler temperatures, Construction underway, Film industry training

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] ‘He’s a hero to all of us:’ Albuquerque teen dies saving family from house fire A local family is mourning the loss of their heroic teen after he lost his life trying to save his dad from a burning house. After waking up to the home filled with flames from a space heater fire, 17-year-old Xaven Garcia ran back in to save his dad. Now, he’s going to save many other people with his final wish to donate his organs. UNMH will hold an honor walk for Xaven as he’s escorted to the operating room for the organ donation. Grief counselors are available at Valley High School.

[2] City councilors propose investments in public safety, facilities After voters rejected the $50 million bond for the soccer stadium, city councilors are now looking at what else that money could pay for. Councilor Brook Bassan says her funding proposal would go to things voters preferred. Part of the $110 million package would go toward public safety projects like updates at APD main, the academy building, and other facilities. The proposal needs approval from seven of nine councilors to pass. If it fails, its backers could try putting it on the ballot.

[3] Strong cold front moves in on Wednesday This morning is chilly across the state, but a cold front is moving in, bringing even cooler weather. The cold front will move into the northeast highlands this morning, and eventually to the southeast plains by the evening. The front will only push as far west as the central mountain chain today. Winds will be breezy along the front, around 15-30 mph. Temperatures stay around 10 to 30 degrees cooler than yesterday on the east side of the state.

[4] City leaders break ground on new downtown Albuquerque rail crossing Construction is underway in downtown Albuquerque as official break ground on the first part of its planned Rail Trail. Construction began on the Marquette Crossing project on Tuesday. The new crossing is being designed to provide a way for pedestrians to get across the railroad tracks. The project is scheduled to be completed next spring.

[5] NM Film Office offering free production assistant boot camps A new training course from the New Mexico Film Office will soon make it easier for people to be part of the film industry. The Film Office announced a new series of online boot camps, training people to become production assistants. PAs fill a variety of support roles on a film set and the Film Office says it’s a good chance to get to know different departments.