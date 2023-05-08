Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] BCFD Lt. Matthew King honored in national ceremony – It’s been almost a year since the fatal helicopter crash that took the life of three members of BCSO and a Bernalillo County firefighter. Sunday, Captain King with BCFD was honored this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland. He was honored along with over 100 fallen firefighters that had passed away in the line of duty last year. A memorial was set up for all of the victims last year. That can be found at the North Area Command Center on 4th Street in Los Ranchos.

[2] Madrid boardwalk plans – The community of Madrid will soon be more pedestrian friendly. Community members say they need to make changes to improve pedestrian safety. The Madrid art and history walk project would create a boardwalk, public parking and possibly a privacy wall. They have already received $153,000 from the state, but they plan to apply for more grants to complete the project.

[3] Warm and quiet weather to start the week – Temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than Sunday. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s and 90s. Winds will be mostly light at around 15 to 25 mph. The northeast highlands will see wind gusts up to around 35 mph. Those higher gusts and the dry air over the state will lead to high fire danger. The next chance for any rain in the state will arrive on Wednesday, as the next storm system moves into northern New Mexico.

[4] River rafters excited for Taos whitewater season – River rafters are excited to paddle down the Rio Grande this season. Guides say their boats are making their way down the river quicker in Taos due to stronger running water. They say this time of year is when more people tend to go rafting because of the high water. They say this year they are even busier than usual with rides in Taos. The U.S. Geological River Gauge said the Rio Grande got over six feet high Sunday near Taos and reached more than 2,600 cubic feet per second.

[5] Over 7,000 participate in 2023 Run for the Zoo – The 36th Annual Run for the Zoo happened Sunday with over 7,200 people participating in the event. People were able to do a half marathon, 10K and 5K timed, and a one-mile fun run or walk. All the funds raised will go to the zoo for improving items, vet care equipment, education, and more.