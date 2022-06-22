Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Report shows timeline, missteps leading up to Hermits Peak wildfire – There are new details of how a prescribed burn in northern New Mexico got out of control, turning into the largest wildfire in recorded state history. The fire started on April 6 with a test-fire in the Las Dispensas area, a burn boss determined the test-fire was successful. Crews then begin igniting the prescribed burn. However, four hours later the fire was declared a wildfire. Within weeks thousands of people were forced to leave their home, with the fire burning more than 400 homes. The report also shows the prescribed burn was planned three years ago, but was delayed by a government shutdown and the pandemic. The report also shows there were not enough crew on scene that day, and a failure to create fire lines to keep the fire contained.

[2] Albuquerque city councilor changes stance on homeless encampments after pushback – An Albuquerque City Councilor is taking action to reverse course after voting in favor of allowing sanctioned homeless encampments. Brook Bassan faced backlash after voting for zoning changes that would allow the camps. Following the outcry, Bassan said she respects the communities concerns. Bassan plans to introduce a proposal to repeal the decision at Wednesday’s city council meeting.

[3] Rainy morning and day for Metro, Rio Grande Valley – Widespread, light and moderate rainfall is moving north from the southern state line, through the Rio Grande Valley, up to the northern mountains and northeast highlands. It is going to be a very rain day for the Valley and northern mountains. Only isolated showers will be possible in the east plains and northeast highlands through the afternoon and evening. Western New Mexico will see scattered showers through the morning, and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain will continue into tonight for these areas, before ending by tomorrow morning’s commute. Thursday will be a drier day, with only isolated showers and storms, mainly in western and northern New Mexico.

[4] New Bernalillo County ordinance against street racing – Street racers in Bernalillo County will now face new consequences after commissioners approved a new law. Violators face a $300 fie and up to three months in jail. The county’s ordinance also applies to spectators at these events. Sponsors cited recent high-profile crashes attributed to street racing, including February’s school bus rollover on the west side. The city of Albuquerque already has an ordinance against street racing.

[5] ‘Wit, Humor, and Satire’ to open at Albuquerque Museum – A unique exhibit focusing on the lighter side of things is opening at the Albuquerque museum. The exhibition, ‘Wit, Humor, and Satire’ opens Saturday. Visitors will find everything from paintings to sculptures and photography, each designed to put a smile on their faces. Many of the works take the familiar and mix in the unexpected and funny. The artwork is all part of the museum’s permanent collection.