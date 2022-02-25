Friday Top Stories

[1] Ukraine natives in New Mexico organizing help for home country. Ukrainian Americans living in New Mexico are preparing to help their home country and they hope other New Mexican will join in. Some say they have heard from friends and family back home who are taking shelter with food and water. The Ukrainian Americans of New Mexico organization is planning a public demonstration.

[2] Driver involved in Albuquerque school bus crash charged. Forty-nine year old Mario Perez has been charged with great bodily harm by vehicle in the crash that flipped a school bus on its side. Witnesses say Perez was going more than one hundred miles per hour when he crashed into the bus. Seven students and the bus driver were hospitalized in the crash and all are expected to be okay.

[3] Warmer and breezy through the weekend. It is a quiet and very cold Friday morning. Northern Lea County is seeing freezing fog, which will cause low visibility for drivers, and potentially icy spots on the roads and sidewalks. This includes Hobbs and Tatum, a Freezing Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9 AM, and then conditions will improve.

[4] UNM working to increase enrollment numbers. University of New Mexico President says the university is working on increasing enrollment. President Garnett Stokes says the university saw a ten percent increase in first year enrollment at the main campus. Stokes credited UNM’s COVID policies and vaccine requirement for allowing students to safely return to campus.

[5] Retro Price Day Friday. The Albuquerque BioPark is celebrating the twenty-five year anniversary of the botanic garden and aquarium with retro ticket prices. Only on February 25 admission is $4.50 for adults and $2.50 for children. Children two and under get in for free.