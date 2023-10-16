Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] UNM Hospital distributes blankets for the homeless – Last week the UNM Hospital community engagement team held their fourth annual emergency blanket giveaway. They distributed 7,000 emergency blankets to give to different local organizations, who will then give to those in need. 500 portable, heat-reflecting wraps were also given away. If you’d like to donate to the department, you can visit APS McKinney Vento or Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless.

[2] 2023 Balloon Fiesta final day – The countdowns starts for next year’s Balloon Fiesta. This comes after some visitors were disappointed that winds kept balloons from launching on the final day of Balloon Fiesta. Planning for the 2024 Balloon Fiesta is already underway. Next year’s event is scheduled for October 5 – 13.

[3] Warmer week ahead for New Mexico – Monday will be a mild day, with near normal and above average temperatures. Skies will stay sunny and dry. On Tuesday, limited moisture will move into the Gila, bringing a chance for isolated showers to a small area near the Arizona state line. Temperatures will continue to warm through Wednesday, before a cold front brings a minor cool down on Thursday. Winds will be breezy on Wednesday, but the rest of the week will be relatively calm.

[4] Aspiring teachers can now apply for Golden Apple program – Applications are now being accepted for the Golden Apple Scholars program. Golden Apple is a nonprofit that provides a pathway for aspiring teachers to get connected to open teaching positions across New Mexico. Those who get into the Scholars program can receive up to $15,000 in financial assistance, classroom teaching experience, academic and social-emotional support, job placement assistance, and mentoring from Golden Apple teachers.

[5] Late artist’s work auctioned for Alzheimer’s research and support – A silent auction was held Sunday in northwest Albuquerque that highlighted a local artist while raising money. Local artist Christopher Corey passed away from Alzheimer’s. Now, his artwork is being auctioned to raise money for research and to support unpaid caregivers throughout New Mexico. Auctions for his artwork will also be held Wednesday and Thursday at the American Household Estates Sales in Rio Rancho.