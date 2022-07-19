Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Officials provide timeline leading up to BCSO helicopter crash – There are new details in the investigation into the helicopter crash over the weekend, killing four Bernalillo County first responders. During a news conference Monday, BCSO says the “Metro 2” helicopter crew spent Saturday morning at an APR event, then retrieved abandoned kayaks on the Rio Grande. After 1 p.m. the crew arrived at the Double Eagle Airport to fuel up and do safety checks on the helicopter, then they left to go assist with the East Mesa Fire. Arriving before 3 p.m. the crew performed bucket drops, refueled and continued helping until the evening. Around 6:30 p.m. the crew refuels at the Las Vegas Airport and heads back to Albuquerque. The NTSB says it will look at flight tracking information and talk with witnesses. They are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

[2] Investigator details cell phone data in trial on Victoria Martens killing – The trial for Fabian Gonzales, the man accused of child abuse resulting in the death of Victoria Martens is set to continue Tuesday morning. Monday in court, prosecutors began using cell phone data and witness testimony to try and prove Gonzales placed Martens in a situation so dangerous that it led to her death. The defense is arguing that Jessica Kelley is solely responsible for Victoria’s murder and acted alone. Kelley maintains that an unknown man walked into the apartment that day and strangled Victoria.

[3] Heat advisories across New Mexico, but better rain chance to the northeast – Tuesday morning is warm, and Tuesday is going to be another scorcher. Highs will be in the mid 80s, 90s and 100s across the state. Heat advisories will be in effect for all of eastern New Mexico, the middle and upper Rio Grande Valley, Four Corners, and south-central NM, including the White Sands area. Skies will be mostly sunny until the late afternoon as storms develop in the mountains.

[4] Main break leaves some Albuquerque residents without water – The Albuquerque/Bernalillo County water authority around 10:30 p.m. Monday night reported a water main break near Rancho Sereno in the area of Coors and Paseo Del Norte. They say a some homes in the area are without water while crews work to repair the break. The water authority says the water outage is expected to last for several hours. They say crews are working quickly to restore service.

[5] Albuquerque seeing uptick in flies – If you live in Albuquerque, you have probably noticed the increase in flies. They typically emerge during Albuquerque’s rainy season, but this year they are out earlier than usual, and in swarms. The city’s environmental health department says the problem is likely to get worse before it gets better. To help with the flies, the city recommends taking out your trash regularly, cleaning up after pets and not overwatering your yard.