KRQE Newsfeed: Healthcare vaccines, Fair vaccine mandate, Tuesday storms, Restaurants hiring, 250 new jobs

Tuesday Top Stories

Tuesday Five Facts

[1] Are health care employees complying with vaccine mandate? – The deadline is up for public health workers to be at least partially vaccinated. So far, Presbyterian Health says 97 percent of their staff have had at least one shot. The University of New Mexico Hospital says 95 percent of its staff is fully vaccinated and Lovelace also says nearly all of its staff has the vaccine or an exemption. Genesis, which employes more than 2,000 people in long-term care facilities, says some employees who did not comply were terminated while a small number got exemptions. The corrections department says as of Friday, only a couple dozen workers had yet to present proof of vaccination or an exemption.

[2] 30 employees to conduct COVID vaccine screening at NM State Fair – It is nine days away from the kickoff to the New Mexico State Fair and vaccines are required to attend the event. Fair officials say about 30 staff members will be responsible for vaccine screening. That includes getting special training on acceptable documents like vaccine cards, screenshots from NM Health, and CDC paperwork. Fair-goers can also present proof of an exemption but along with it, they’ll need proof of a negative COVID test within 48 hours.

[3] Mountain storms Tuesday, widespread rain arrives Wednesday – The morning will be sunny, but rounds of high clouds will start moving in on Tuesday. Showers and storms will pop up in all of the mountains this afternoon.

[4] New Mexico Restaurant Association launches new hiring campaign – Federal unemployment benefits expire at the end of the week, leaving a lot of people looking for work, and the local restaurant industry is looking to hire them. The New Mexico Restaurant Association is launching a campaign called Hungry for Success, encouraging job seekers to apply at restaurants. The association says right now is the perfect time to get started. The restaurant association has dozen of job postings on their website.

[5] 250 hi-tech jobs, with avg. salary of $90-$175K, coming to New Mexico – Hundreds of high-paying jobs could be on their way to New Mexico after a tech company announced plans to open a new office in the state. MTX group plans to create 250 jobs in Albuquerque over the next five years with an average salary of $106,000. The company provides technology services like health monitoring and disease tracking, as well as unemployment insurance claims. They also plan to connect with CNM and more than 18 other colleges and universities to train future workers.