KRQE Newsfeed: Headed to the House, Housing migrant kids, Cooler temperatures, Extreme drought, National recognition

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Bill to legalize recreational marijuana heads to House floor A revised bill that would legalize marijuana passed another hurdle and now heads to the House floor for debate. The bill was under debate before the House Judiciary Committee for nearly five hours. As it stands now, the bill would allow New Mexicans 21-years-old and older to purchase and use marijuana recreationally. A separate bill introduced in the Senate would deal with the expungement of arrests and convictions for marijuana possession.

[2] New Mexico church camp preparing to house thousands of migrant children from border Thousands of migrant children that are part of the surge coming in through the southern border could soon be housed in New Mexico. The federal government is asking Glorieta Camps to possibly take in more than 2,000 kids. The camps are asking for hundreds of volunteers to step in and look after the children but Glorieta isn’t the only U.S. location getting ready to receive migrant children. It’s still unclear what ages the children will be or how long they’ll be there.

[3] Cold front leaves New Mexico with cooler temperatures Wednesday This morning is cold across the state, thanks to the cold front that moved through yesterday and overnight. Temperatures are starting out in the teens, 20s, and 30s for much of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, so be sure to wear the warmer layers! Today will be a cooler day, with temperatures falling 5 to 20 degrees from yesterday’s high temperatures. Winds will be light and skies will be sunny.

[4] Extreme drought pushes local farmers to get creative to water crops The Rio Grande is expected to be in an extreme drought this year, creating tough conditions for local farmers and putting New Mexico’s beloved chile in danger. That’s forcing farmers to get creative in order to bring in a good crop, no matter the price. Pumps on some farms run 24-hours a day and it’s still not enough for a full crop of chile to be planted and some will have to be transplanted. Natural water sources are still a better match for crops as the challenge comes on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic.

[5] Albuquerque middle schoolers getting national recognition for creating sustainable moon city A group of 7th graders from Annunciation Catholic School is getting national recognition for creating a completely sustainable city for the future. The model of the city comes complete with a communal atrium, hydroponic growth chambers for food, and even a ski slope. The eight-month-long project has won the regional awards in the future city competition in New Mexico but now, they’re national finalists. You can vote for the group in the national competition.