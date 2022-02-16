Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Family of Halyna Hutchins sues Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting – The family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the “Rust” movie set outside of Santa Fe, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and the movie’s producers. Attorneys say Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during setup. When the gun went off it hit Hutchins and Joel Souza, the director. The lawsuit states two crew members quickly tried to help Hutchins but Baldwin didn’t offer to help. According to the lawsuit, production ignored two other accidental discharges on set.

[2] Councilman pushes for city workers to get COVID-19 vaccine – Albuquerque councilman Issac Benton is adamant about requiring certain city employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 out of concerns for public safety.

[3] Winter storm brings snow, rain and strong wind Wednesday to Thursday – Wednesday morning is mostly quiet and warmer across the state. Temperatures range from the 20s in northern New Mexico to the 40s and 50s for spots in southern New Mexico. Winds are breezy in southern New Mexico and will pick up big time by midday.

[4] City of Albuquerque adjusting cannabis rules as recreational sales approach – Lawmakers in New Mexico’s biggest city are working to put a law in place to regulate smoking marijuana in public. Currently, in the city of Albuquerque, there is no ordinance that says it’s illegal to smoke marijuana in public. With cannabis legalization looming n New Mexico, the city council is looking into a bill that would liken marijuana smoking to smoking a cigarette. The bill would regulate marijuana smoking inside public spaces and outside public spaces.

[5] Virgin Galactic plans to open up ticket sales to general public – Ticket sales for a Virgin Galactic space flight are now open to the public. Tickets start at $450,000. A deposit of $150,000 is required. The flight will take off from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico and will last about 90 minutes.