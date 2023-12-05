Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque neighborhood raises alarm about continued gunfire on mesa – Neighbors in a westside Albuquerque neighborhood are frustrated as they say people continue firing gunshots near their homes. Residents in the neighborhood say gunshots in the middle of night is nothing new. They say people like to shoot their guns in the empty land behind the neighborhoods, with bullets hitting at least five homes. Neighbors say APD patrols had increased in the area and that helped, but when patrols stopped after a few weeks, the problem returned.

[2] City Council votes to override mayoral vetoes on air quality control board – The current Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board is at a standstill after a vote from Albuquerque city councilors. City council voted to override two vetoes from Mayor Tim Keller; one on a measure that will change the makeup of the board, and the other halting the board’s work until February. The vote puts a stop to hearings underway this week on whether to create a more stringent process for getting air permits.

[3] Warmer weather continues through the work week – Tuesday is going to be a calm, sunny and mild day across New Mexico. Temperatures will continue to warm up through Thursday, much warmer than normal. A weak storm will impact the state on Friday, bringing cooler temperatures through the weekend, light snow in far north/northeast NM, and gusty winds statewide.

[4] Sandia Peak Tramway to close in early 2024 for equipment overhaul – The new year will bring changes to the Sandia Peak Tram as it will close for renovations. With more than 57 years of operation, the tram will get an overhaul of outdated equipment. The tram and Ten 3 restaurant at the top of the Sandia’s will close on January 9 until the middle of March to complete renovations.

[5] Colorado-based organization helps provide Christmas trees to ABQ residents – An organization based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is looking to provide free Christmas trees to people across the world, including residents in Albuquerque, New Mexico. So far this holiday season, 25 people in Albuquerque have requested a free Christmas tree. David Fein, co-founder and head elf of The Christmas Tree Project, is looking to connect with people in the Albuquerque area to donate trees to the people who put in a request. People can donate fake trees, buy a live tree, or give monetary donations to help people in Albuquerque get a tree.