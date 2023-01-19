Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] West Mesa teachers demand school board tackle school’s gun issue – APS teachers are demanding the school board do something about the number of guns on campus. During a meeting Wednesday night, more than a dozen West Mesa High School teachers spoke out, saying they don’t feel safe. West Mesa High School has had two incidents this school year alone; with a gun reportedly going off in a woodshop class in December and last week another studen was caught on campus with a gun. According to staff, West Mesa has only one APS police officer and three security guards. The district says they are doing everything in their power to help, but there are currently 30 openings for campus security aides.

[2] State attorney general to push back against county abortion bans – Attorney General Raul Torrez is ready to take action against New Mexico towns with abortion bans. Hobbs and Clovis approved ordinances prohibiting abortion supplies from being sent through the mail. Roosevelt County passed a similar ordinance but it allows private citizens to sue someone suspected of violating the law. The attorney general says his office is preparing to issue a formal response and take formal measures soon.

[3] Quiet and cold Thursday before next winter storm – Thursday will be a quiet and cool day. Winds will even lighten across the state, thanks to high pressure. The next storm will arrive Friday, bringing snow, rain and wind. Snow will start in northwest NM during morning, and spread east-ward throughout the day. The Metro will see a chance for rain, snow and mix during the afternoon. The northern mountains will see snow by around noon, and the northeast highlands will see some rain during the afternoon and snow by the evening and overnight.

[4] DA to announce whether charges will be filed in ‘Rust’ shooting – The district attorney says they will announce Thursday whether they will file charges in the deadly shooting on the Rust film set. It will come nearly 16 months after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun loaded with a real bullet, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

[5] Albuquerque’s indoor track making city hub for events – The city’s investment in a new indoor track back in 2019 is paying major economic benefits. The $2.5 million investment was completed in 2021. Now, Albuquerque is becoming a hub for indoor track in the United States. The U.S. Track and Field Indoor Championships and NCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held at the Convention Center. In all, the city expects 4,500 athletes and 10,000 spectators to visit the Convention Center. They say it should bring in about $4 million to the local and regional economy.