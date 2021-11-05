KRQE Newsfeed: Gun violence prevention, Failed promise, Warm weekend, New traffic signals, Build smart

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] ‘Our other pandemic’: Proposed program would address gun violence in New Mexico State leaders say crime and gun violence prevention will be one of the top priorities of January’s legislative session. Miranda Viscoli with New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence wants to attack violence the way the state has with drunk driving. Representative Day Hochman-Vigil is sponsoring the proposed $20 million Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Data would also be compiled on violent incidents involving guns.

[2] City grants extension for improvements into retail center on Coors A local developer could soon be in trouble with the city after failing to follow through on a promised deceleration lane. the developer of this center agreed in 2017 to put in the lane and expand turn lanes on Fortuna and Coors. After two extensions, the city is threatening to do the work itself and charge the developer the extra cost, plus a 25% penalty. However, the developer has not asked for a third extension and it’s been granted.

[3] Record warmth is back for the weekend Southeast New Mexico is waking up to more patchy fog, but it is most dense in Lea County, including the city of Hobbs. Use caution on the roads here. Chaves, Eddy, and Roosevelt counties are clearer. Everyone is waking up to chilly temperatures in the 20s, 30s, and low 40s. Temperatures will rebound this afternoon, with a warmer day expected, and highs will climb into the 60s and 70s across the state. This is the beginning of a warming trend that will continue through the weekend.

[4] City adds new backgrounds to traffic lights to reduce red-light runners An Albuquerque intersection could see fewer drivers running red lights thanks to new traffic signals. The new signals at the busy Montgomery and San Mateo intersection now have a bright yellow backing to make them easier to see. The bright border is meant to draw the driver’s attention to the signal, hopefully stopping them from accidentally running a red light. If the city sees a drop in crashes, the plan is to roll out the yellow borders at other dangerous intersections as well.

[5] City calls on developers to consider climate, surroundings when designing buildings City officials are asking developers to build smart when it comes to the specific climate and surroundings of large buildings in Albuquerque. City planners have added a section to the Integrated Development Ordinance, calling on building designers to report how they considered effects like sun, shade, and natural views. New commercial and residential developments of more than 25 units are required to submit their evaluations.