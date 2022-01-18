KRQE Newsfeed: Gun storage, Anti-crime bills, Windy day, Plastic bag repeal, Leaving a legacy

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Lawmakers to introduce gun storage law, holding parents accountable Lawmakers could vote on toughening up laws that will hold gun owners responsible, if their weapon is used by their child to kill someone. This newly filed bill comes after the tragic shooting at Washington Middle School that left Bennie Hargrove dead after he attempted to stop a bully. The bill forces parents to secure their guns so that children should not have access to it and if they do, the parents will be charged. The bill would make it a misdemeanor and add a $1,000 fine if a child gets a hold of the gun. If a child kills someone then adult will be facing a 4th degree felony.

[2] Roundhouse Roundup: 2022 legislative session begins There are a few hours till the start of the 2022 Legislative Session. The biggest topic is tackling crime, especially in Albuquerque which has hit six homicides this year. There are currently eight bills focusing on crime, one anti-crime bill would make shooting threats illegal. The second bill would let judges assume defendants are dangerous when deciding to lock them up until trial unless the suspect can be proven otherwise. The third bill would make life in prison mandatory for three time violent felony offenders, most of the new crime bills have been proposed by Republicans. Governor Michelle Lujuan Grisham has repeatedly stated, “crime will not be tolerated and hopes legislators can find an answer”.

[3] Rain showers, snow, and wind move in This morning is warmer and dry. The next storm will move into New Mexico today, bringing gusty winds, warmer temperatures, and the chance for light rain and snow showers. The wind will be gustiest across eastern NM, where wind advisories will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and westerly wind gusts will reach 40-55 mph. Temperatures will climb with the help of downslope warming, topping out in the 60s and 70s.

[4] Albuquerque city councilor wants to repeal the plastic bag ban Albuquerque’s plastic bag ban may be gone for good soon. The Clean and Green Retail Ordinance started at the beginning of 2020 but was suspended due to the pandemic. It got reinstated in summer of 2021 along with cost alternatives like paper bags or reusable bags. City Councilor Brook Bassan is worried they could spread germs and the global supply chain issues. City Councilor Pat Davis co-sponsored the bill and stated the idea needs more discussion.

[5] Longtime UNM professor honored on latest map of Mars A UNM professor has been honored for the latest map of Mars. The massive crater on Mars is now named after the longtime head of UNM’s Geology Department, Wolfgang Elston. Elston worked with UNM research scientists to help identify and map places on Mars for the Curiosity Rover to land back in 2012. UNM Scientists are working on multiple Mars missions and they have collaborations with the Museum of Natural History, Los Alamos National Lab, and NASA. Elston passed away in 2016 but his legacy will live on forever.