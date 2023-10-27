Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Former BCSO sheriff and former Laguna Police chief implicated in gun scheme – Two New Mexico law enforcement officials are being implicated in a scheme to illegally buy machine guns. According to federal documents, the scheme begins when a sheriff or police chief writes a letter requesting a machine gun that is only legal for law enforcement purposes. The letter allows a gun dealer to get approval to import the firearm. But, instead of going to law enforcement, the gun goes into a private collection or sold for profit. The documents say between 2015 and 2020, former BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales wrote around 130 letters to Woody’s Weapons in Albuquerque, requesting nearly 600 firearms. Right now, Gonzales is not officially indicted in the scheme.

[2] Niece of missing Navajo woman indicted in separate kidnapping case – The niece of a Navajo woman who disappeared in 2021 is one of four people indicted in a separate kidnapping case. Seraphine Warren, along with three family members are facing counts of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. According to a federal indictment, Seraphine and three family members traveled to Arizona in April 2021 to the house of the victim, only identified as ‘John Doe.’ Documents say they assaulted him and they drove him to New Mexico, where they eventually let him go in Farmington. It is unclear if this latest indictment is connected to the Ella Mae Begay disappearance.

[3] Arctic cold front arrives in New Mexico this weekend – The whole state will see sunshine and breezy winds this afternoon. On Saturday, windier weather is expected by the afternoon hours, and southwesterly winds will draw in warmer air. Temperatures will warm up for all of the state. Most of the state will see sunshine and breezy winds during the day. An arctic cold front will move into the state Sunday morning, dropping temperatures 15 to 40 degrees on Sunday. There will be a chance for rain and freezing rain near the Texas state line Sunday morning.

[4] New changes coming to the Rail Trail project along Central – Changes are coming to an Albuquerque underpass. Crews will be eliminating the sidewalk that runs beneath the railroad tracks at First St. and Central, changing the underpass to an open air crossing over the railroad tracks. This would be part of the multi-million dollar Rail Trail project. Demolition work could start in a month.

[5] Northern New Mexico College film professor picked for TV fellowship – A New Mexico film professor is being honored this week. David Lindblom was selected for the prestigious Alex Trebek Legacy Fellowship by the Television Academy Foundation. He hopes to connect with professionals in the industry to foster mentorships and internships for his students, most of whom are Hispanic and Indigenous. He was one of 12 professors selected for this fellowship.