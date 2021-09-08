KRQE Newsfeed: Gun crimes, Albuquerque billboard, Hot and hazy, Bus driver shortage, Fair entertainment

Wednesday Top Stories

Wednesday Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque City Council asking judges, lawmakers to crack down on violent criminals – Albuquerque City Council President Cynthia Borrego says she’s working with APD to craft a proposal asking prosecutors to seek longer sentences for those who use guns to commit crimes, and for judges to impose them. Borrego says they also want to see a 24/7 GPS monitoring system put in place for suspects awaiting trial and convicts on probation. If passed, the city would send the measure to every state lawmaker in Albuquerque along with the leaders of the House and Senate.

[2] Albuquerque billboard sparks controversy – A billboard right off I-25 in Albuquerque has people talking. APD officer Ryan Holets appears in uniform in an anti-abortion message billboard paid for by the organization’s Right to Life Committee of New Mexico. Its executive director says they chose officer Holets for a reason. Holets gained national attention in 2017 when he met a pregnant woman addicted to heroin and ended up adopting her baby. An APD spokesperson says Holtets said the group asked him if they could use those photos, but he said it would violate police policy. The executive director of the organization says she didn’t need Holets’ permission because the photos are already on the internet.

[3] Record hot and hazy Wednesday – Wednesday morning is cool across the north, so wear the layers. Temperatures will heat back into the 80s and 90s with a cool down for eastern New Mexico behind the backdoor cold front that moved in Tuesday. Meanwhile, record hot daily high temperatures are expected for the Four Corners area. Skies will be hazy with wildfire smoke from the northern California fires, and air quality will be moderate. A couple of spot showers will pop up in the high terrain of southern New Mexico, but the rest of the state will stay dry.

[4] School bus driver shortage leaves students crossing busy intersection – A mother of an Albuquerque middle school student says they have to dodge traffic at Unser and Blue Feather to get to school with no crosswalks or crossing guards to help them. She says students have to cross the busy intersection to get to James Monroe Middle School. The City of Albuquerque manages school crossing guards. KRQE News 13 asked if they would consider putting one at that intersection, but they say only elementary schools have crossing guards.

[5] State Fair organizers say they’ve got plenty of entertainment options – In spite of covid restrictions, state fair officials say there will be more than double the amount of entertainment at this year’s fair. Visitors can see multiple attractions including animal shows, dancers, and more. The fair will also feature the usual rides, concerts, and dozens of food vendors. The state fair starts on Thursday and will run through the 19. Proof of vaccination is required for everyone age 12 and older, and masks are required indoors.