Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Federal judge rules in favor of governor in gun order – A judge has ruled in favor of the governor’s ban on carrying guns in certain places in Bernalillo County. Gun advocates tried to block Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s order prohibiting the open and concealed carry of guns in county parks and playgrounds. The governor argued those areas are ‘sensitive public places’ much like schools, giving her the right to regulate guns there. The judge denied a request for an injunction against the order. The ruling means law enforcement can now issue civil citations for people carrying guns in parks and playgrounds.

[2] Rio Rancho Public schools asking voters to approve $80 million bond measure – The Rio Rancho school district is asking voters to approve a bond measure. If passed, the bond with give the district over $80 million for major upgrades. The district is hoping to put more than $13 million toward safety and security upgrades on campuses. Earlier this year, the district began using a new weapon detection system at Cleveland High School. The bond measure would funnel $80 million to the school district over the next four years.

[3] Windy Thursday around New Mexico – Thursday morning is milder for much of the state, with strong winds in the mountains and lighter winds in the low elevations. As a cold front moves across New Mexico, temperatures will cool down, staying around 8 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday in northern NM. The cold front will continue moving across southern NM overnight, which will lead to a very cold Friday morning and a cooler Friday afternoon as well.

[4] New Mexico prison teaches new skills while inmates refurbish Rail Runner seats – The Rail Runner is getting some improvements thanks to inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas. Inmates there have been refurbishing seats. The program started in 2021, when the Rail Runner reached out to the facility. Now, between six and eight inmates make about 200 seats per contract. Since the program started, inmates have refurbished more than 3,000 seats.

[5] Balloon Fiesta visitors excited for limited edition items – Visitors at this year’s Balloon Fiesta are flocking to different booths hoping to get their hands on limited edition merchandise. The theme is ‘Area 51’ in honor of Balloon Fiesta’s 51st year. Aliens and the solar eclipse are popular themes for merchandise this year. Balloon Fiesta is partnering with Warner Brothers and Marvin the Martian is making his debut on a shirt and matching pin. With a limited supply of pins and other merchandise, managers say collectors are flocking to get their hands on them.