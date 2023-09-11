Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Protest held in Old Town against governor’s public health order – More than 100 people showed up in Old Town on Sunday to protest the governor’s order, which is a 30-day ban on carrying a gun in public spaces in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. Protestors are claiming the governor is overstepping her authority. Many protesters said they will continue to carry their firearms on them in Bernalillo County despite the public health order. Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen plans to explain why he will not be enforcing the governor’s ban.

[2] Representative Pamelya Herndon tours New Mexico to raise awareness for Bennie’s Law – New Mexico Representative Pamelya Herndon is hoping to raise awareness for the new law that is holding adults accountable if a minor commits a crime using their gun. The representative has been touring the state in an effort to educate the community about the law. Representative Herndon’s next event will be on October 14 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Santa Fe County.

[3] Cooling down with scattered rain on Monday morning – Scattered showers are making their way across New Mexico Monday morning. Scattered rain will continue through the day and tonight all across the state. There will be dry time with the intermittent showers today, but you may want to have an umbrella on hand. Heavier and more widespread rain is expected Tuesday.

[4] Fire prompts response at motel in Nob Hill – On Sunday, a fire ignited at a Historic Nob Hill motel that has fallen into disrepair. The Hiway House Motel on Central near Carlisle was damaged in 2019 after a propane tank explosion. Neighbors say the motel has become an eyesore in the area and a magnet for trouble. The owner has been looking for a potential buyer who could spruce up the motel; they are asking for more than $6 million.

[5] New Mexico Museum of Art hosts free art program for children – The New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe is hosting its “Elements of Art: Story Time” every other Monday at 10 a.m., starting on September 11. Children ages three to five are invited to take part in the free event, where they can learn about art through stories, songs, and crafts.