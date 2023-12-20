Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Man convicted federally on two counts of kidnapping in Albuquerque – Timothy Bachicha was arrested and charged twice for kidnapping women off the street, holding them hostage, and raping them. Bachicha was first charged in November 2018 after he was accused of kidnapping a woman near an Albuquerque bus stop and then raping her. Bachicha was then charged in a second similar case accused of kidnapping and raping a woman a month earlier. Federal prosecutors then took over the case indicting Bachicha on two counts of kidnapping. After a week-long federal trial, he was found guilty on both counts. The penalty for a federal kidnapping conviction can be up to life in prison.

[2] APD: 16-year-old charged for fatal shooting at downtown strip club – According to APD, officers responded to reports of someone being shot at Knockouts club around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say an adult male with a gunshot wound was located and was pronounced dead. Police arrested 16-year-old Louis Mugishawimana for the shooting. According to an arrest warrant, Mugishawimana told police he got into a dispute with others at the club and claimed he shot in self-defense. According to a witness who tried to separate the two, Mugishawimana followed the victim and kept shooting at him.

[3] Showers move through New Mexico Wednesday – Scattered showers will move across most of New Mexico on Wednesday. Showers will develop in the southwest part of the state in the morning and spread to the north and east through the day. This could bring in some moderate showers at time and some light snowfall across mountain peaks. These showers will end Wednesday night. Drier weather will briefly return Thursday, along with fewer clouds.

[4] Socorro Schools argue why a 5-day school week won’t work in their district – The Socorro School district is speaking out as the state’s Public Education Department is considering putting all schools on a five-day week. The superintendent of Socorro Schools says its four-day weeks have been a success for the past two years, boosting students scores and hiring. Socorro says that in a survey about the potential change, only 50% percent of staff said they would stay and 34% said they would quit the career altogether. The Public Education Department says they will decide whether to move forward with the proposal within 30 days.

[5] Albuquerque Animal Welfare offers Santa photos, waived adoption fees – Santa Claus will be making an appearance at Albuquerque Animal Welfare’s Eastside Shelter this year. On Friday, Dec. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Animal Welfare is waiving the adoption fees on all pets. Adoptions at Animal Welfare include spay/neuter services, a microchip, required vaccinations, a free initial vet visit, and one free dog training class.