Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Jury finds Albuquerque man guilty of murder while he was wearing ankle monitor – Devin Munford was just 18 years old when he shot and killed 22 year old Devon Heyborne over a drug dispute in 2021. Munford was found guilty of all charges including first-degree murder on Thursday, October 18. He will be sentenced within 60 days. At the time of the murder the then 18 year old Munford was already on a GPS monitor and had violated it 113 times.

[2] Details unsealed in plea deal for Taos compound suspect – One of the five people charged in the Taos compound case is now facing 25 years in prison, after accepting a plea deal. Jany Leveille pleaded guilty back in August to supporting terrorists and having a gun while illegally in the United States. Leveille stated that the group was preparing for an attack from the FBI and they were ready to kill agents if needed.

[3] More record-warmth ahead of a strong Fall storm – Friday morning is cool, clear and quiet. High-pressure overhead will lead to a beautiful Friday and weekend. Temperatures will climb back into the 70s and 80s across New Mexico, with near-record and record-warm temperatures today and Saturday. The high will weaken on Sunday, and temperatures will cool a few degrees

[4] PNM hosts free electric bill assistance fair in Albuquerque; October 2023 – PNM will be hosting a free community assitance fair this weekend. PNM will help customers pay their electricity bill. They are encourging customers to bring in their PNM bill, proof of hosuehold income and a past due bill. The New Mexico Gas Company and the Bernaillo County Water Utility Authority will also be there to help residents sturguglign with past due gas and water bills. The event will take place at Albuquerque High Shcool on Saturday, October 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

[5] Toys for Tots kicks off the holiday season – Toys for Tots will start their annual toy drive with a Motorcycle run on Sunday, October 22. Bike riders will leave the Walmart near Bernalillo around noon. The drive will highlight the Marine Corps progrom who collect toys and give them out to families in need, free of charge.