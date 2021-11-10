KRQE Newsfeed: Guilty verdict, Pfizer vaccine, Windier day, Infrastructure bill, KRQE Cares campaign

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Darian Bashir found guilty of first-degree murder in death of UNM baseball player It’s on to the sentencing phase for the man who shot and killed a UNM baseball player. Darian Bashir was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Jackson Weller outside of a Nob Hill bar. Bashir was also found guilty of tampering with evidence for taking off after the shooting and asking his girlfriend to hide the license plate of the car involved. Bashir is set to be sentenced in January and is facing life behind bars. Bashir’s attorney says it’s too soon to know if they will appeal.

[2] How many kids aged 5-11 in New Mexico have gotten the COVID vaccine? Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages five to 11 has been approved for nearly two weeks now. In that time, fewer than 1% of New Mexico’s children have received their first shot. That’s about 1,000 kids. However, the state says they will soon be making a push, encouraging more parents to vaccinate their children. Kids in this age range receive one-third of the active ingredient in the vaccine in comparison to the adult dose.

[3] Windy and cooler Wednesday This morning we are seeing snow around Pagosa Springs and Silverton, Colorado, which may cause some slick spots on the 550 and 160. Snow will end throughout the morning, leading to drier and clearer skies today. In southeast New Mexico, we are dealing with dense fog around Hobbs, but it should start to dissipate by around 8 a.m. Temperatures are in the 30s, 40s, and 50s this morning, but with a cold front moving through this morning, we will not be warming up as much by the afternoon.

[4] New Mexico set to receive $3.7B in federal infrastructure funding Over $3.5 billion will be sent to New Mexico as part of President Biden’s infrastructure bill. Any specific projects have yet to be announced. However, the Department of Transportation has a list of priorities including new interchanges at I-25 and Montgomery and Gibson. The bill will also help pay for clean energy projects like cleaning gup old mines and wells. President Biden should sign the bill into law sometime this week.

[5] KRQE Cares distributes vouchers, providing new shoes to elementary school students Students at Albuquerque’s Lavaland Elementary will be showing off some new shoes soon as teachers handed out vouchers for them along with a care bag. The families get to pick out their child’s new shoes themselves all part of the latest KRQE Cares campaign. Lavaland’s principal says the kids were excited to get new shoes and adds that the donation is a big help for kids and their families. Every student at the school received a voucher.