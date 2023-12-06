Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Teen pleads guilty to firing gun at Coronado Mall – 15-year-old Isaiah Montoya took a plea deal for firing a gun outside Coronado mall on Black Friday. Montoya pleaded guilty to shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, as part of the deal six other charges were dropped. Montoya is expected to spend one year in juvenile detention, where he will be required to continue his education. If Montoya does not follow the rules of the juvenile center, six months could be added to his time served.

[2] Air Quality Control Board continues hearing despite city council vote to stop it – At Monday’s city council meeting, councilors voted to suspend the work of the Air Quality Control Board and change who’s on it. Councilor Dan Lewis addressed the board, arguing its current hearing on more stringent rules for getting an air permit must stop immediately. The board attorney argued the council resolution hasn’t taken effect yet and they plan to proceed.

[3] Warmer weather ahead of storm system Friday – The stretch of quiet and warmer weather will continue Wednesday. Westerly winds pick up Thursday afternoon, which will bring us our warmest day this week. Parts of southern and eastern New Mexico will even see high temperatures climb into the 70s. A storm system will scrape New Mexico Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will be colder this weekend thanks to the storm system sending in a couple of cold fronts

[4] New Mexico Rail Runner officially launches new Wi-Fi system – The rail runner is saying its new Wi-Fi system will allow riders to have more reliable internet access. The The Rail Runner is using Starlink, which utilizes satellites to deliver broadband internet. The new upgrades cost under half a million dollars to install and $300,000 a year to maintain.

[5] APS asks community to weigh in on 2024-2025 school calendar – APS has released an online survey for community members that focuses on decisions like when the school year will start and end, when the major breaks will be and how the breaks should be allocated throughout the school year. The district says the survey will be open for the next two weeks, through approximately Sunday, Dec. 17.