Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Local group continues to push to end prohibition on rent control – The Peoples Housing Project rallied in front of Albuquerque’s City Hall Monday evening to make their voices heard about high rent prices. They’re pressuring City Councilors and the Mayor to pass a resolution demanding the state legislature end the prohibition on rent control in the upcoming legislative session. They’re demanding a long list of changes; including rent not exceeding a small fraction of one’s income, banning landlords from using criminal background checks, and screening applicants based on evictions, debt, and credit.

[2] Two arrested after disappearance, murder of Tome woman – Local authorities are awaiting the extradition of a man and his cousin arrested in Kansas. The two are accused in a murder of a woman in New Mexico. Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa and Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera are accused in the death Rosalio’s wife, Karla Aguilera earlier this month. Aguilera’s children reported her missing on September 6, 2022. On September 14, her remains were found near Mountainair, According to a criminal complaint, an autopsy of Aguilera’s body concluded that the manner of her death was homicide caused by gunshot wounds. Investigators say she was shot four times. Aguilera-Gamboa is facing multiple charges, including an open count of murder. It is unclear what charges Aguilera-Gamboa’s cousin, Nevarez Aguilera could face.

[3] Storms and flood threat for western New Mexico – The Metro will see a chance for some rain after around 5 PM. Most rain will fall in western New Mexico, with only isolated storms in the Sandia’s and northern mountains, and scattered storms in the Sacramento Mountains. A flood watch will be in effect for western NM and the Sacramento Mountains, where flash flooding, including burn scar flooding will be possible today. More flood watches will be issued for these areas tomorrow as well.

[4] Albuquerque man builds solar farm on property – An Albuquerque man is turning heads with his massive home-built solar panel structure. It’s a massive structure of welded steel sitting on 10 concrete pillars which support 26 solar panels. The city told him he couldn’t place the solar panels on his roof. He had to get his plans and drawings certified by an engineer. The engineer signed off saying their structure would be able to withstand the weight and unknown weather conditions. His next idea is to create a charging station on his property.

[5] Albuquerque announces day of cleanup before Balloon Fiesta – The city of Albuquerque has declared a day of citywide cleanup to happen each year just before visitors descend on the city for Balloon Fiesta. Monday night the city proclaimed the last Saturday of each September “Imagine ABQ Day.” The initiative organized by Albuquerque Fire Rescue and other community partners encourages members of the public to clean up trash and weeds in their neighborhoods. AFR will provide supplies, including trash bags and gloves. This year, the cleanup will be Saturday, September 24,