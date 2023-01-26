Thursday’s Top Stories

[1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents who don’t keep their guns secure from their kids. This legislature is also looking at allocating $100 million to the law enforcement recruitment fund for public safety departments across the state.

[2] Veteran’s U-Haul stolen with precious military memorabilia near ABQ Sunport – A veteran and his family passing through Albuquerque had their U-Haul with all their personal belongings stolen. Elmer Lopez and hi wife stopped in Albuquerque stopped in Albuquerque for the night on a road trip form Kansas to Arizona. On Saturday, the U-Haul was stolen from a hotel near the Sunport. The couple estimates the value of everything stolen to be about $20,000.

[3] Temperatures stay cold through Friday – Today will stay chilly, with no warm up from Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny and and winds will be lighter. A breeze of around 10-25 mph will come in from the north. Friday will stay quiet and chilly, but temperatures will warm up over the weekend, once the wind shifts in from the west.

[4] Santa Fe school district creates initiative after rise in non-English-speaking students – Santa Fe Public Schools is offering to pay for teachers to learn Spanish to better help Spanish-speaking only students. The school district says there are 3,500 students who are English learners. The district is also working on forming a committee to learn what the community would like to see in its bilingual education.

[5] World’s Largest Matanza is back – After a two-year hiatus, a New Mexico tradition is making a comeback. The World’s Largest Matanza is returning this year to Eagle Park in Belen. The pandemic halted the event for two years, the event is a way to have fun and give back. The Matanza helps raise money for local kids to get college scholarships.