Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] El Santuario de Chimayó, Tomé Hill pilgrimages – Each year in New Mexico, many make the pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó and Tomé Hill on Good Friday.Chimayó is located between the towns of Santa Fe and Taos in northern New Mexico. The Santuario de Chimayó is a Roman Catholic church and is considered to be one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites in the country. El Cerro de Tomé (Tomé Hill) is located south of Valencia. Many people make the trek to reach the three crosses that sit atop the hill.

[2] NMSP: Farmington police shoot, kill man after responding to wrong home – NMSP stated the Farmington PD responded to a domestic violence call Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. and accidentally showed up to the wrong address. Police announced their presence, but there was no answer, so they asked dispatch to tell the caller to come to the front door. The homeowner, Robert Dotson, 52, allegedly came to the front door with a handgun. An officer, possibly more than one as it’s yet to be determined, fired at least one shot at Dotson. He died after the shooting.

[3] Warmer weather with spot showers for Easter Weekend – Today will be a nice day, with near-normal temperatures. Highs will keep warming up daily through early next week. Clouds will push across the state during the day, and an upper level disturbance could bring light showers to southeast New Mexico. Winds will stay mostly light, today through Sunday.

[4] New law will impact truckers driving in New Mexico – New Mexico will soon have a state law that will keep semi-trucks out of the left lane. The law requires semi-trucks to stay to the right on any highway that has two lanes or more and creates up to a $250 fine if they don’t. Truckers will still be allowed to use the fast lane to pass.

[5] Dog stuck in a coyote trap saved by good Samaritan – A dog is lucky to be alive after a near death experience in Rio Arriba county. The dog, muffin, had a swollen face and neck after getting trapped in a coyote snare last week. A passerby found the distressed dog somewhere in Rio Arriba county and called animal control for help. The snare was so tight, it was strangling the Doberman mix. Today, muffin is feeling much better, his rescuers say he got lucky.