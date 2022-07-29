Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Defense calls witnesses in Fabian Gonzales, Victoria Martens trial – Gonzales tested positive for COVID leading to a full day’s delay while the court figured out a solution. While Gonzales was initially adamant about appearing for proceedings in person, on Thursday morning, the defendant opted to appear in court remotely, via video conference. The prosecution rested its case Thursday after a brief re-direct examination of its 27th and final witness. Gonzales’ defense team called seven witnesses to the stand Thursday. Michelle Martens, Victoria’s mother, is expected to testify Friday.

[2] Residents continue to deal with burn scar flooding in northern New Mexico – Rain is causing devastating flooding in areas around the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire burn scar. Areas in northern New Mexico are seeing roads and property swallowed up by flooding and it’s only expected to get worse as monsoon rain is expected to continue over the weekend. Video shows flooding near Rincon Montoso, by Sapello, that has swallowed up people’s property. As of Thursday, the road leading to that community is still experiencing an overflowing culvert. Residents say that flood water is carrying boulders, logs and broken trees downstream.

[3] Flood watch remains as widespread storms expected this weekend – Most of the northern half of New Mexico is under a flood watch and flooding remains a major concern. All recent burn scars, areas that have already received multiple rounds of heavy rain, and urban areas with poor drainage have the highest potential to see that flash flooding. Scattered showers and storms will continue for your Saturday, with flash flooding continuing to be a threat. By Sunday and into early next week, high pressure from the Pacific NW will begin pushing closer to the state. This will allow for lesser coverage of storms into early next week.

[4] Albuquerque Police Department launches cold case podcast – The Albuquerque Police Department are launching a podcast with the goal of solving cold cases. The first case they are featuring is that of 71-year-old Agnes Tybo. APD says her sister found her body in her room at the Sundowner Motel along Central in November of 1983. They say this podcast is being launched in an effort to reach a broader audience and the podcast will also be used for ongoing investigations as well as cold cases.

[5] Albuquerque to honor Walter White, Jesse Pinkman with statues – Statues of Walt And Jessie from Breaking Bad are set to be unveiled in Albuquerque. Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, along with the show’s creators and Mayor Tim Keller will unveil the bronze statues inside the convention center Friday at 1 p.m. The studio says Vince Gilligan, the show’s creator, commissioned the statues and is donating them to Albuquerque. In a statement Cranston and Paul said they are thrilled to have statues in a city that means so much to them and to the show.