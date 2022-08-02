Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Fabian Gonzales found guilty on all counts in Victoria Martens trial – After 13 days of proceedings and testimony from 35 witnesses, a panel of jurors has found Fabian Gonzales guilty on all counts in the trial tied the 2016 Victoria Martens killing. The conviction means Gonzales was found guilty on one count of reckless child abuse resulting in death, several evidence tampering charges, and a conspiracy charge. Judge Cindy Leos says Gonzales will now face sentencing in two to three months. With conviction, Gonzales faces between 18 and 40.5 years in prison according to prosecutors from the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

[2] Woman accused of causing deadly chase pleads guilty in other cases – The woman accused of leading Santa Fe Police on a wrong-way chase down I-25, causing a crash that killed an officer and retired firefighter pleaded guilty on Monday for two other cases. Jaramillo pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer in that first case as well as a second case involving a stolen car in October 2021. In both cases, she told police a man forced her to commit the crimes. As part of the plea agreement for the two cases, Jaramillo got 18 months in prison. She is given credit for the 105 days already served.

[3] Drier and warmer Tuesday around New Mexico – Drier air is moving into the Four Corners today, which will keep storms from developing in that area. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in the west and northern mountains, but not as widespread as Monday. The Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley could see an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon and evening hours, and the east plains will stay drier as well. The best chance for heavy downpours and scattered storms will be in the Sacramento and Gila Mountains.

[4] AFR performed water rescue in arroyo near Menaul – Albuquerque Fire Rescue are reminding people to stay out of arroyos after rescuing a man who was caught in the rushing water after Monday’s rain. AFR crews were alerted around 5 p.m. Monday after monsoon rains swept through the city. Crews helped the man out of the North Diversion Channel at Menaul and he was not seriously injured. AFR urges the public to remember, these situations can quickly turn deadly.

[5] Father shaves head to support three-year-old battling rare cancer – An Albuquerque father is showing support for his young son, who is battling cancer, while raising money to help others like him. Michael Casaus’ son, three-year-old Sebastian has been fighting a rare cancer He recently wrapped up his tenth and final round of chemo. Michael recently shaved his head and is committed to going through the process of re-growing his hair alongside his son.