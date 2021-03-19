KRQE Newsfeed: Gating criteria, COVID-19 death causes, Warm and quiet, Increase in patients, Albuquerque ties

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico health officials reassess criteria for Red to Turquoise map The state says it may adjust the gating criteria for eligible counties to reopen. Right now, two criteria determine where a county falls on the Red-to-Turquoise scale, the number of new cases and positivity rate. That rate measures what percentage of people who get tested, test positive. Currently most counties are below the threshold of 5%. However, Dr. David Scrase says that number could rise again, not because there are more cases, but because fewer people are getting tested.

[2] COVID-19 mortality report shows number one underlying condition New data shows the most common underlying condition that’s contributing to COVID-19 deaths in New Mexico is high blood pressure. Dr. David Scrase says it’s a vascular condition and officials know that COVID-19 attacks the blood vessels in the body. After high blood pressure is diabetes, then cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease, and kidney disease. Death counts in New Mexico peaked in December and have gone down since the vaccine entered the picture.

[3] High pressure moves in, bringing sunny and warmer weather Friday This morning is a little warmer, with temperatures starting in the 20s, 30s and 40s. Winds are light and skies are mostly clear, except for some clouds in the northeast highlands. A high-pressure ridge will keep the weather beautiful today. Temperatures will warm up, skies will be mostly sunny, and winds mostly light. This afternoon there will be a south/southwest breeze up to around 15 to 20 mph.

[4] Nurses see increase in high-risk patients seeking healthcare COVID-19 hospitalizations are going down but hospitals across the state are seeing an increase in a new type of patient, those with chronic illness. Those patients include people who are fighting cancer, heart problems, diabetes. All of which were told by the CDC to stay home to reduce the chances of getting the virus because they’re in the high-risk category. Many of these types of patients relied on Telehealth but healthcare staff says in many cases it wasn’t enough. So now, they’re being tasked with getting their chronic illness under control again.

[5] Two Albuquerque kids star in new film on Netflix The new Netflix film, “Deadly Illusions” is out, starring two kids from Albuquerque. Ten-year-old Marie Wagenman and 11-year-old Shylo Molina worked alongside many Hollywood stars including Kristen Davis from “Sex and the City”, Dermot Mulroney from “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and Greer Grammer from MTV’s “Awkward”. The two kids had never met before playing twins in the movie.